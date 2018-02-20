news

A week after the release of Black Panther, Nigerians on social media are asking if Bruce Wayne, aka Batman could hold his own in a fight with the King of Wakanda, T-Challa.

Batman enjoys quite the reputation among a generation of comic book fans. But even as the ever-prepared black knight, nothing could have prepared him for the slander he faced last night.

Some people even went as far as implying that Batman is the weakest of the Superheroes.

In a list of people that can beat the Black Panther, a Twitter user wrote that his mother’s slippers, the Ice cream man and SARS, that notorious arm of the Nigerian Police would beat the masked crusader.

The King of Wakanda vs. The Guardian of Gotham

The release of Black Panther around the world has introduced T’Challa, the King of Wakanda and the black panther, to an audience that is already familiar with superheroes of different shapes and sizes.

As the first black superhero, T’Challa’s strength and wealth, as depicted in the movie, have placed him in the conversation as the most powerful and wealthiest superhero.

On the other hand, Fans of the DC comic series see Batman as the ultimate hero.

Despite having no powers, he often manages to upstage obviously stronger foes such as the Joker, and more recently, Superman. The keeper of Gotham is also a successful businessman.

While the conversation about Black Panther continued as it has for weeks, a bevvy of Batman fans raised the suggestion that Batman was superior to T’Challa.

My superhero is better than yours

The reactions were humorous and scathing, to put it mildly.

One person posted a video of a matador, a Spanish bullfighter, dressed as Batman, who was flung about by a raging bull. The caption read, “When Batman tries to compare himself to Black Panther”.

Another made a reference to T’Challa’s wealth and how minute Bruce Wayne’s famed business is worth next to Wakanda.

Apparently, Black Panther is worth 90 trillion dollars; Bruce Wayne, on the other hand, is still in the millions, 999 million to be exact.

If this is anything to go by, on the unlikely event that Batman gets into trouble and needs about 1.5 billion dollars, he would have to take a loan from Green Arrow, that questionable hero, who is worth three billion dollars.

Without a doubt, the African themes and references in Black Panther have endeared T’Challa to a new audience over a short period. Yet, on the other hand, Bruce Wayne is not a wimp.

As the two are on different sides, Marvel and DC, the chances of seeing any movie that features the two are very slim.

That doesn’t mean we can’t pick sides. Think about it; If we left T’Challa and Batman in a room, who would win?