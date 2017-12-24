Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Prop Of The Week :  Davido puts an end to shading Dele Momodu

Davido ended the bad blood with Dele Momodu when he performed at Ovation Red Carol.

Dele Momodu and Davido finally make up play

Dele Momodu and Davido finally make up

(Instagram/Dele Momodu )
Major props to Davido for reconciling with Chief Dele Momodu.

Since 2016, Davido had been taking shots at the media entrepreneur for his role in the child custody mess of his daughter Imade. The pop star threw shade at Dele Momodu on a couple of songs.

These lines did not go unnoticed in the world of music, as fans would scream these lyrics anytime Davido performed.

Last weekend, Chief Dele Momodu held his annual Ovation Red Carol gig and surprisingly Davido was the headliner. During his performance, Chief Dele Momodu went on stage. They both hugged and were all smiles.

The Ovation Magazine publisher posted series of photos with him and Davido on stage. In one of the photos, he wrote "True reconciliation, great joy... God bless DAVIDO... God bless DR ADEDEJI ADELEKE for his uncommon maturity... God bless the MOMODU family for that simple heart... We are a family..."

 

While Davido has had a hot year musically, he did have his fair amount of controversies. It is just good to see that he has decided to close the chapter one of them.

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

1 Slutwalk Interview with the Founder of Slutwalk Lagosbullet
2 Love Potion The dark art of getting a sugar daddy and keeping your...bullet
