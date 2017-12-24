news

Major props to Davido for reconciling with Chief Dele Momodu.

Since 2016, Davido had been taking shots at the media entrepreneur for his role in the child custody mess of his daughter Imade. The pop star threw shade at Dele Momodu on a couple of songs.

These lines did not go unnoticed in the world of music, as fans would scream these lyrics anytime Davido performed.

Last weekend, Chief Dele Momodu held his annual Ovation Red Carol gig and surprisingly Davido was the headliner. During his performance, Chief Dele Momodu went on stage. They both hugged and were all smiles.

The Ovation Magazine publisher posted series of photos with him and Davido on stage. In one of the photos, he wrote "True reconciliation, great joy... God bless DAVIDO... God bless DR ADEDEJI ADELEKE for his uncommon maturity... God bless the MOMODU family for that simple heart... We are a family..."

While Davido has had a hot year musically, he did have his fair amount of controversies. It is just good to see that he has decided to close the chapter one of them.