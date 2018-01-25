news

Most people will remember Barney, the purple T-Rex who shared love to young kids on Television screens across the world in the 90s.

Well, the man in the suit, David Joyner is out here sharing another type of love; this time to members of the opposite sex. Since 2004, three years after he stopped playing Barney, Joyner has practised as a tantric massage specialist and spiritual healer.

He only works with female clients, and sessions with him are said to involve — ritual bath, chakra balancing, a massage and cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms.

Obviously, that last part of the menu is the main selling point.

Tantric what? What is a tantric?

Tantric sex is an ancient Hindu sexual practice that has been going for over 5,000 years. In the simplest terms, it means ‘the weaving and expansion of energy’.

It’s a slow form of sex that is based on staying off the conventional zones like the bed, being comfortable with a partner, breathing and taking things slowly.

The result is marathon sex sessions that are said to increase intimacy and create a mind-body connection that can lead to powerful orgasms.

ALSO READ: 10 hilarious spelling errors made by children that would make you cringe

As of the time of writing this piece, Joyner reportedly had a total of 30 clients, or goddesses as he calls them. He attends to two to three of these a week, for three to four-hour sessions.

The women cough up 350 dollars or 126700 naira; in return, they get the happiest of endings.

Bring back the 90s

It will be hard to think of Barney the same way again after this.

For 10 years, between 1991 to 2001, the cheerful figure was a staple on local television stations.

Barney and Friends was one in a batch of television shows that provided premium entertainment for the 80s and 90s babies from the United States where it was aired on PBS to Nigeria where the NTA and later other private stations beamed it across the country.

Children loved it for its good cheer and lovable energy. For the older generation, it was the undying positivity that was a clear distraction from the harsh, ruthless reality of adulting.

How does one reconcile the image of Barney blessing women with marathon sex sessions ? How?

Well, plot twist. According to Joyner, part of that tantric energy is the reason why he was able to create those fond memories.

He had gotten interested in tantric energy as a 20-year old Swedish massager, a job he did to put himself through school. However, on getting the Barney job, he was told to keep that part of his life on the low so it would not affect the perception of the children’s character, Barney.

Joyner says his job as a tantric massage specialist is very similar to his work in the Barney costume on the hit television series.

ALSO READ: This app wants you to sign a contract before you have sex

"The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love,” he explains. “Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow.”

Barney, of course, was the epitome of love.

It’s funny how one minute, you’re holding children, helping them with small tasks and jumping around on a small set on a television show.

Not long after, you’re sharing the same love with beautiful women and giving them very intense happy endings.

Love is, indeed, a beautiful thing.

Joyner says he also used his tantra training to keep his energy up during long days on the set where he wore the hot costume for several hours, shooting various scenes multiple times.

It’s funny how as we grow older, we learn to come to terms with the humanity of some of the things we still preserve in their untouched forms in their minds.

It is, in the end, a part of growing up, to understand that some things we could not understand were part of the pristine memories we hold so dear.

ALSO READ: Sex, kids and how people are dumping polygamy to be baby mamas/daddys

In other cases, it is interesting to see our favourite child stars grow into unique, eclectic personalities. Many 90s babies watched Denrele as the precocious teacher’s pet on KidiVision 101.

Today, he is an eccentric personality who may confound anyone who fails to understand that certain things are packaged for children, and then you grow up to see many more facets of life.

So, yea, all our childhood memories may be in the bin now, but you can find solace in the fact that Barney, or Joyner if we’re being more specific, is still in the business of sharing love.