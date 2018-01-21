Aisha Buhari has the guts to call her husband out

news

In the political space, loyalty is seen as an unspoken requirement, more so in the Nigerian space where the family ties are strong and ever-present, but this week's prop goes to Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari for calling out President Muhammadu Buhari.

Over the course of the President's tenure, Nigerians have gradually grown tired of his government. Many have pointed to the perceived existence of a cabal which is believed to actually be calling the shots.

In times like this, it is important that those closest to the President are able to speak the truth to him.

But Aisha Buhari has gone on further by subliminally showing she is an agreement with the popular sentiment and calling out her husband for the same reasons Nigerians are worried about.

On January 29, the First Lady shared a series of videos on her official Twitter account (@aishambuhari) which were heavily critical of PMB's government.

The videos were from a plenary session of the Senate where Senator Isa Misau claimed that the president is not in charge of the country.

In one of the videos, Senator Misau addressing the Senate President, Bukola Saraki said "It's as if he (Buhari) not in charge".

It's as if some people are the ones in charge of this country. Even the DG NIA that we're talking about, they said some people in the cabal are the ones who appointed that person to be there."

"The leadership of this National Assembly should go and have a one-on-one talk with the president."

This is not the first time that Aisha is doing this. In 2016, she told BBC Hausa that she believed her husband's administration had been hijacked by a cabal.

By doing this, Aisha kept that same energy that she showed in the past.

More importantly, she validated the concerns of many Nigerians and showed that she is not as tone-deaf as her husband has been so constantly accused of being.