news

Big Brother Naija’s Teddy A and Bam Bam are our favourite couple at the moment but as time has shown us, everything comes to an end and we believe, at some point, the fairytale may have to come to an end .

Obviously, this will break a lot of hearts, so we’ve compiled a list of 5 teams you could support, instead of Teddy A and Bam Bam eventually break up.

1. Manchester United:

Jose Mourinho may not be the most loved manager in England. After securing an intense 2–3 comeback victory over Manchester City last time out , he’s the only one standing between Pep Guardiola and the Premier League title.

Most fans are wary that the Spaniard will start wearing shoulder pads as soon as he lifts the trophy so direct your support somewhere valuable and support the Red Devils in their battle against Arab wealth and tyranny.

2. Super Falcons:

The Super Falcons shipped eight goals against France on Friday evening.

Nobody deserves to live that way so even though they’re not playing again anytime soon, they need your emotional and mental support to recover from such a massive mauling.

3. Lolu and Anto:

Following Anto’s return to the show, the two have become Big Brother Naija’s most exciting pairing. Obviously, only one person gets to take the money home.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Nina is everyone's favorite housemate

For fans of the show though, the two are becoming a love story of the BamTeddy variety so just in case you’re in the mood for love, let Lolu and Anto take your love.

4. Wizkid’s Starboy Worldwide:

This is not the first time Wizkid is attempting to create a team under the purview of his moniker "Starboy". What's different is that since his first try, the 'yin to his yang', Davido has built a strong collective by the name DMW.

It's not completely about competition but as Wizkid tries to forge a bond between himself, his new signee Terri, and affiliates "Spotless" and "Ceeza", he is under some pressure to prove that he's not the self-obsessed lone ranger that he is portrayed as. Wizkid needs your help and support in these trying times

5. Nigerians:

President Buhari just announced his intention to run for a second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: What's the big deal if people have sex on Big Brother Naija?

Considering how his first term has gone as evidenced by exchange rates and the cost of commodities, that's not good news to most ears. If we are to have anything left to hope in beyond 2019, Nigerians need your love and support, even if you're Nigerian yourself.