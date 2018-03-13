news

In the mix of personalities that populate the Big Brother House, Nina first stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Her less than astute command of the English language had a section of fans looking down on her, a sentiment that was made clear with hundreds of berating tweets.

On the other hand, the speed at which she bonded with Miracle, another of the show’s housemates, sold her off as cheap in our usual pseudo-moralistic standard.

Well, some of the fans of Big Brother Naija must be convinced that they thought little of her a bit too early. As other housemates have been re-absorbed into human society, Nina has steadily grown a following.

Today’s cherry on the top was her christening as “Head of House” today . Here are five reasons why Nina may be everyone’s favourite housemates.

(1) Nigerians love the underdog:

In a room full of big personalities like Teddy A and Rico, Nina’s demeanour is almost sheepish at times.

From the show’s beginning, she had been sidelined by most housemates who did not see her as a threat, and for good reason.

Nina did not particularly bring anything new to the table, save her love for Miracle and a cool-headedness that does not betray the show’s competitive yet communal tone.

Well, guess what? Nigerians love the underdog.

Nina’s naivete has endeared her to a whole lot of fans who believe she’s mismatched to a degree. And as we count down to the final weeks, the implications are beginning to show.

(2) Her relationship with Miracle

Everybody loves a love story and Nina gave us one a lot earlier than most housemates on the show.

While many thought of her gravitation towards Miracle as being a bit too easy (and their resultant sexual 'escapades') , the dynamic between the two has given her choice a lot of credibilities.

In contrast to the ongoing shenanigans between Cee-C and Tobi, her relationship with Miracle is a super story for a lovelorn fan of the show and they love it.

(3) She’s grown a lot on the show

We can be nice about this but we won't. Coming into the show, Nina wasn’t exactly the brightest bulb in the house when she came in.

Most viewers will remember her very confusing monologue about her relationship with Miracle vis her boyfriend on the outside and what constitutes cheating.

Which is why the Nina we see now is a bit surprising and encouraging.

Either by choice or by sheer force of the environment around her, Nina has grown on the show. It has tied her persona into the show’s arc, and for the fans, put her forward as one they can put their money on.

(4) She’s religious, like most Nigerians

In the course of writing this, someone made a joke about how Nina probably prays before she has sex.

Now you could say this is a bit extreme but judging by her tendency to say a prayer just before anything, you’d consider the possibility that this is true.

Nina is a bit more religious than her fellow housemates show, at the least. Imagine what that does for a reality show housemate in a country where we shout Jesus when the driver hits the brake a little too hard.

(5) She’s the real girl next door

The sum of these traits is that Nina is the quintessential Nigerian girl next door.

Not the one from the movies who has just returned from her second year of University in Newcastle has a foreign accent, knows Skepta's full discography and can argue feminism with Sola Adio.

She’s the naive girl next door who will settle for a world where what she knows is all that matters.

In that, many fans find a bit of ourselves that we are more than eager to support.