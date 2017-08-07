Home > Gist >

Photos of man gunmen targeted surfaces online

Anambra Church Killings Photos of man gunmen targeted surfaces online [Photos]

The man who was the alleged target of gunmen in the attack that left many people killed has been identified and named.

  • Published:
Aloy Ikegwuonu is said to be a notorious drug baron play

Aloy Ikegwuonu is said to be a notorious drug baron

(Facebook)

Following the massacre at the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Anambra State during a church service on Sunday, August 6, 2017, photos of the man who, according to reports, was the original target of the gunmen has been circulating on the social media.

According to a Facebook user, Ikem Kalu, who claims to be from Ozubulu, the man who has been identified as Chief Aloy Ikegwuonu a.k.a Bishop, an alleged drug baron based in South Africa, and another of his kinsman known only as Obrocho, had a drug deal that went bad, leading to bad blood between them which has spilled over to their hometown.

It was gathered that Bishop who is very popular in the state and is known as a philanthropist, was the one who built and donated the church to the parish and is held in very high esteem.

play Bishop is seen as a philanthropist in his community (Facebook)

 

Kalu said that prior to the attack which claimed 11 lives including Bishop's father, with another 18 seriously injured, the gunmen had traced him to his house, but were told he had gone to the church where he was meant to hold a Thanksgiving service.

But when they stormed the church and could not find him, they made for Bishop's father and shot him dead while also opening fire on the members of the church.

play Bishop has been honoured by his community severally (Facebook)

 

play Bishop built and donated the St Philip Catholic Church to his people (Facebook)

 

According to Kalu, the battle between Bishop and Obrocho had allegedly claimed some lives already in South Africa as their gang members have been attacking each other over the said drug deal said to run into millions of Dollars.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

