Photos of man gunmen targeted surfaces online

Following the massacre at the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Anambra State during a church service on Sunday, August 6, 2017, photos of the man who, according to reports, was the original target of the gunmen has been circulating on the social media.

According to a Facebook user, Ikem Kalu, who claims to be from Ozubulu, the man who has been identified as Chief Aloy Ikegwuonu a.k.a Bishop, an alleged drug baron based in South Africa, and another of his kinsman known only as Obrocho, had a drug deal that went bad, leading to bad blood between them which has spilled over to their hometown.

It was gathered that Bishop who is very popular in the state and is known as a philanthropist, was the one who built and donated the church to the parish and is held in very high esteem.

Kalu said that prior to the attack which claimed 11 lives including Bishop's father, with another 18 seriously injured, the gunmen had traced him to his house, but were told he had gone to the church where he was meant to hold a Thanksgiving service.

But when they stormed the church and could not find him, they made for Bishop's father and shot him dead while also opening fire on the members of the church.

According to Kalu, the battle between Bishop and Obrocho had allegedly claimed some lives already in South Africa as their gang members have been attacking each other over the said drug deal said to run into millions of Dollars.