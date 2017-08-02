Home > Gist >

Pastor accused of brutalizing wife for going to another church

Domestic Violence Pastor accused of brutalizing wife for going to another church [Graphic Photos]

A man of God has been called out for allegedly brutalizing his wife because she was no longer comfortable worshipping in his church.

  • Published:

Domestic Violence Man captured on video brutalizing his wife (Video)
Domestic Violence Ogun police arrest man who chained wife to generator over night
Extreme Jealousy Man dies after wife bathed him with hot water (Graphic Photos)
Domestic Violence Wife cries out after husband brutalize her for failing to swear by 'Juju'
Domestic Violence Female drummer brutalized by husband cries out
Domestic Violence Mobil engineer breaks wife's head with hammer in Akwa Ibom
Tears Of A Mother 'My daughter's husband killed her for ritual purpose' - Grieving woman
Wicked Soul Man murders pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man of God has been accused of brutalizing his wife and leaving her with serious injuries after she decided to stop worshipping in the church where he pastors.

According to a Facebook user, Joy Ejiofor who posted the incident on her wall, the man of God, Pastor Peter Ozuha, was not happy that his wife had changed her church after she was no longer comfortable with attending her husband's church.

ALSO READ: "Domestic Violence: Winners Pastor called out for battering wife"

Ejiofor who said that the victim was her mother in the post, said Pastor Ozuha and one his church members descended on his wife on July 18, 2017, beating her so bad he left her with severe bruises including a broken head and bloodied face.

See what Ejiofor posted:

"Look at what an evil pastor named Peter Ozuha and is member did to this woman on the 18th of July just because she does not want to worship in his church again.

ALSO READ: "Domestic Violence: Young woman laments torture by pastor husband"

Someone, please help forward this till it gets into the hands of the human rights activists. The woman is my mother."

play

 

This is not the first case of domestic violence in Nigeria but when it comes from a man of God who is supposed to counsel against such abuses, it really calls for concern.

More

Pulse Special Who will save men from domestic violence?
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Badoo Lagos police discover ritual cult shrinebullet
2 Badoo Cult gang strikes again in Ikorodu, kills parents, their 2 childrenbullet
3 Wrong Move! Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple...bullet

Gist

How can a father do this to his own son?
Child Witch Allegation Man banished from community for brutalizing 13-yr-old son
This crying woman needs help
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers agree that there is marital rape
Sexual frustration
Morning Teaser 'My husband cannot last more than 1 minute in bed'
The young lady being humiliated
Jungle Justice Why strip people naked in public?