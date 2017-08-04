Nigerian man dies aboard plane after drug burst inside tummy

A Nigerian man identified as Sylvanus Amachukwu Godwin has reportedly died on board an Ethiopian Airlines Flight 606 en-route Addis Ababa to Guangzhou, China, after the drug he had ingested allegedly burst in his stomach.

Vanguard reports that Godwin who had a Nigerian International Passport with the number A06011089, slumped and died due to the high grams of the drug in his system.

It was gathered that the late drug courier may have died as a result of the drug that he had swallowed which burst inside his tummy just as the airline authorities have commenced investigations into the matter.

In a telephone conversation with the Nigerian Consul General to China, Ambassador Wale Oloko, the Vanguard gathered that Godwin’s death was announced to the consulate when the aircraft landed at the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China.

The consulate was informed that the Nigerian collapsed while in the plane and though first-aid measures were administered to him, he died before the aircraft could reach China.

It was also learned that the corpse was taken to the Aviation Hospital’s mortuary within the Baiyun International Airport complex for post mortem to determine the cause of the sudden death.

Ambassador Oloko noted that the mission is not restricting investigations on its part and has gone ahead to advise the management of Ethiopian Airlines to use the information on the reservation system to reach the family of the deceased in Nigeria, with a view to arranging the repatriation of the body in line with the international aviation regulations, due to the fact that the incident took place inside the aircraft and before disembarkation.

Moreover, the Consul General also said that the airport and Ethiopian Airlines authorities are insisting on a comprehensive post-mortem examination and the mission believes they are doing so in order to avoid and or exonerate the management from potential liability.