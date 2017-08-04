Home > Gist >

Nigerian man dies aboard plane after drug burst inside tummy

Deadly Hustle Nigerian man dies aboard plane after drug burst inside tummy

A Nigerian drug trafficker has reportedly died aboard an Ethiopian Airline plane after the substance burst in his stomach.

  • Published:
Cocaine play

Cocaine

(NDLEA)

Stubborn Fly Nigerian sentenced to life in Cambodia for drug trafficking
Stubborn Flies 2 Nigerians arrested in Cambodia for drug trafficking
Good For You Female pilgrim who was caught with cocaine gets 10 years
Super Man Nigerian drug dealer breaks out of Indian prison to avoid deportation
Drug Trafficking 'I wanted money for my wedding' - Suspect
Nowhere to Hide Nigerian drug convict who escaped from Indian prison re-arrested
Bad Egg Another Nigerian drug lord arrested by SA police
Stubborn Fly Nigerian drug suspect shot dead by police in Indonesia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian man identified as Sylvanus Amachukwu Godwin has reportedly died on board an Ethiopian Airlines Flight 606 en-route Addis Ababa to Guangzhou, China, after the drug he had ingested allegedly burst in his stomach.

Vanguard reports that Godwin who had a Nigerian International Passport with the number A06011089, slumped and died due to the high grams of the drug in his system.

It was gathered that the late drug courier may have died as a result of the drug that he had swallowed which burst inside his tummy just as the airline authorities have commenced investigations into the matter.

ALSO READ: "Stubborn Fly: Nigerian man dies after drugs he ingested bursts in his stomach in Indonesia"

In a telephone conversation with the Nigerian Consul General to China, Ambassador Wale Oloko, the Vanguard gathered that Godwin’s death was announced to the consulate when the aircraft landed at the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China.

The consulate was informed that the Nigerian collapsed while in the plane and though first-aid measures were administered to him, he died before the aircraft could reach China.

It was also learned that the corpse was taken to the Aviation Hospital’s mortuary within the Baiyun International Airport complex for post mortem to determine the cause of the sudden death.

Ambassador Oloko noted that the mission is not restricting investigations on its part and has gone ahead to advise the management of Ethiopian Airlines to use the information on the reservation system to reach the family of the deceased in Nigeria, with a view to arranging the repatriation of the body in line with the international aviation regulations, due to the fact that the incident took place inside the aircraft and before disembarkation.

ALSO READ: "Pulse Exclusive: 'I swallowed 86 pellets of cocaine from Brazil to Nigeria'- Former drug peddler (Video)"

Moreover, the Consul General also said that the airport and Ethiopian Airlines authorities are insisting on a comprehensive post-mortem examination and the mission believes they are doing so in order to avoid and or exonerate the management from potential liability.

More

Holy Criminal Female Pilgrim excretes 32 wraps of Cocaine at Lagos airport
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet
2 Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?bullet
3 Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 20 years after, death can't still touch himbullet

Gist

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
Loving Mum Mother arrested for assisting son’s robbery gang
Chinwendu Njoku said her parents rejected her boyfriend because he is poor
One In A Million 'I dumped my baby because my parents rejected his father' - Young mother
A typical Lagos Danfo conductor (For illustration purpose only)
Pulse Special We now have corporate conductors in Lagos
Peter Obi has suggested the way forward for the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria
Peter Obi 'Nigeria needs serious prayers to survive' - Ex-Gov