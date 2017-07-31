Home > Gist >

Nigerian lady wrecks boyfriend's Jeep for cheating on her

A Nigerian lady took her jealousy too far after she was spotted smashing her boyfriend's SUV for allegedly cheating on her with another woman.

This lady took out her anger on the 'innocent' vehicle

An unidentified Nigerian lady has been captured on video where she used a club to wreck her boyfriend's SUV Jeep after she allegedly caught him cheating on her with another woman.

ALSO READ: "Fury Of A Woman: Bank manager arrested for destroying estranged husband's company"

In the video that has already gone viral, the angry lady is seen standing on top of the vehicle and using what looked like a baseball bat and smashing the windscreen of the vehicle while some people are begging her to stop what she is doing.

But the lady who was past caring, would not listen to any placation as she went about smashing the windscreen of the vehicle.

Some of the men who were pleading with her are heard telling her that she was being recorded and that she would be beaten for the act but she was past caring.

This lady showed she would not take her lover's cheating lying low

 

ALSO READ: "Hotter Than Fire: Woman pays hoodlum N20,000 to deal with ex-lover for dumping her"

According to reports, the lady had traced her boyfriend to the home of her rival and while he was inside, she vented her anger on his vehicle and when she was through with her damage, she came down, entered her own car parked by the side and drove off.

Watch the video here:

