Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman who faked blindness begs for life when a mob caught her

Crook! Woman who faked blindness begs for life when a mob caught her

A mob in Ikorodu left a woman at its mercy after she was discovered to have faked her blindness.

  • Published:
Woman who faked blindness begs for life when a mob caught her play

A woman who pretended to be blind begs for her life when a mob tried to attack her.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman who pretended to be blind had no choice other than beg for her life when a mob caught her in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The fraudster was captured with her son who seemed aggressive towards a crowd ready to attack his mum.

 

In a clip shared via IG today, the woman who had earlier wore a dark shade was without one.

All she had was her voice of plea which hoped may appease the group.

Fake beggar in suit manhandled by Ondo policemen

In Akure, Ondo State, two policemen have been captured in a video which showed them in an attempt to arrest a blind man described as fake.

The panhandler who was dressed in suit seemed to be helpless as one of the cops dragged him aggressively by his suit.

Woman who faked blindness begs for life when a mob caught her play (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Little Kano beggar smokes like Fela [Video]

An intervention by some observers who were filmed in the act of mediation had failed to save the man whose black shades stayed glued to his face while the chaotic scene went on.

A clip shared via Instablogja's IG on Monday, May 28, 2018, contained scenes of drama which offered a side attraction to a market audience.

Begging is a rampant activity noticeable in various location across Nigeria's vast land.

 

It ensured an embarrassing moment for a man who made up a body injury in order to get attention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
2 Walking Dead Girl reportedly rises from the dead 2 years after being...bullet
3 Life Of Struggle Trafficked Edo lady turned Europe prostitute...bullet

Related Articles

Lying Beggars This video will discourage you from giving alms
Busted! Fake beggar in suit manhandled by Ondo policemen
Criminal Spirit Lagos Police arrest Masquerades for robbing residents
Police Brutality Male hair stylist locked in jail for looking like a girl
High Class Robber “I only target oyinbo people", beggar caught stealing admits
Another Man's Sweat Abuja car wash worker sells customer's Toyota to marry wife
But Why! Woman who stole mobile phone at wedding party stripped naked
Oversharp! Little Kano beggar smokes like Fela [Video]

Metro

Man stands up to 3 soldiers but 1 shows him why they are feared
Mistake! Man stands up to 3 soldiers but 1 shows him why they are feared
Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery
Lover Boy Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery
Female corps member who stole iPhone 7 handed over to police
Disgrace! Female corps member who stole iPhone 7 handed over to police [Video]
Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake