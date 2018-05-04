Woman attacked with needle in dream wakes up blind

news

A woman is in need of prayers having dreamt of being pierced in her right eye with a needle.

Sale Alecheni Alex, who is believed to be her brother requested for a joint appeal to God , from members of a Facebook discussion platform, Prayer Fire Network.

The victim had reportedly gone to bed but woke up with one blind eye. The affected organ being one that was attacked in a scary dream.

"Pls brethren in house my sister here need ur prayer seriously to get well again.

"She just dreams that someone used niddle on her eyes and when she woke up in the next day she can't see with the eye again," writes Alex.

A disturbing picture of the lady showed a cyst-like eye which appeared to contain a lot of fluid.

God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet

Luke Erukakpome, a man in Abraka, Delta State, has shared a testimony concerning how he escaped a black cobra attack while using the toilet.

It was a scary encounter for Erukakpome who shared a Facebook post about his experience on Monday, March 26, 2018. The snake reportedly laid in the toilet sink for two hours since discovering it with the help of a lamp.

The narrator had to rely on support offered by local vigilantes who shot the animal dead with a gun.

Photos of the dead reptile was shared by the user.

"God's Miracles never end and they are marvellous in our eyes.

"God saved me from a dangerous horrible looking cobra yesterday night in my toilet Seat(WC) here in Abraka delta state.

"It was around 7.34pm when wanted to use the toilet (pee) I decided to use my touch light to view the sink before action, I saw a black stuff below the water in the toilet seat and I was trying to identify what it could be because I used the toilet some hours ago.

"Lo and behold it was a horrible looking cobra. I called the care taker of the hostel where I live, he came and confirmed it.

"The snake is so big that we couldn't devised another good means to kill it than the use of Gun \uD83D\uDD2B.

"For more than 2hrs the snake was there until we called the attention of the vigilante group and finally it was killed with the aid of a gun," Luke Erukakpome stated in his post.

The near-whisker save is similar to the experience of a boy who was swallowed by a snake while on-board a vehicle.