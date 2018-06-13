Woman who dived into lagoon suffered from guilt of adultery

news

A woman who allegedly committed suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday, June 10, 2018, may have experienced the guilt of adultery.

The deceased identified as Toyin is believed to be a resident of the United States of America.

She reportedly killed herself after her lover revealed details of an extra-marital affair they both participated in.

Toyin is reportedly married with three kids but Naij gathered that not all the children belong to her husband.

A DNA test conducted by her husband may have provided proof needed according to a private source who spoke to the news outlet.

The trouble experienced by Toyin reportedly began when she arrested her lover who allegedly robbed her of a sum of N10 million.

"She’s US based, married with 3 kids. She lives in Texas. Her husband is Tunde who works or used to work with Access Bank in Lagos. She got involved with another guy in Nigeria and they both got involved in series of adulterous activities.

"Her lover, an older guy as well swindled or collected over N10m from her. She went to arrest him only for him to publish nude pictures of them together in order to prove his innocence to the police that whatever happened between both of them was consensual, that he’s not a fraudster as claimed by the married woman.

"The blackmail from the man got to her husband and this compelled the husband to conduct a DNA test on all his 3 children which later turned out that they are not all his kids after all.

"Those kids belong to someone else. On Saturday, 9th of June, 2018, the woman drove her truck to the bridge, parked her Ford SUV van on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and jumped inside the lagoon on a mission which is a resultant effect of the blackmail," Naij gathered from the source.

Mistaken Identity

A woman whose picture has circulated social media since the alleged Sunday suicide has made clear that she did not jump into the lagoon as had been believed.

The Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) reported that the woman also named Toyin made the correction via IG.

Her caption, "Am alive, and I will live long on earth," she mentioned in a comment.