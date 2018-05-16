Woman deprived of good sex by husband feels in bondage

news

A woman feeling deprived of good sex by her husband has taken her concerns to a discussion group, the Due Pro Advocate (DPA).

The unsatisfied lady who is married with five children shared the pitiable challenges she has had to deal with in a troubled marriage with her partner who appeared not to have any issue showing off as a promiscuous person.

Her decision to endure the hardship suffered in the union brought more harm to her according to a report by Information Nigeria.

A picture of the woman whose name was concealed showed noticeable tears - an evidence of constant heartbreak.