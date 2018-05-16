Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman deprived of good sex by husband feels in bondage

Needing Love Woman deprived of good sex by husband feels in bondage

A woman who has been made to suffer an abusive marriage feels deprived of sex by her husband.

  • Published:
Woman suffering from an abusive marriage is confused about the way out. play

Woman suffering from an abusive marriage is confused about the way out.

(Information Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman feeling deprived of good sex by her husband has taken her concerns to a discussion group, the Due Pro Advocate (DPA).

The unsatisfied lady who is married with five children shared the pitiable challenges she has had to deal with in a troubled marriage with her partner who appeared not to have any issue showing off as a promiscuous person.

play Woman deprived of good sex by husband feels in bondage (Information Nigeria)

ALSO READ: Woman wants divorce from husband who makes private part itch badly

play Woman deprived of good sex by husband feels in bondage (Information Nigeria)

 

Her decision to endure the hardship suffered in the union brought more harm to her according to a report by Information Nigeria.

A picture of the woman whose name was concealed showed noticeable tears - an evidence of constant heartbreak.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves...bullet

Related Articles

Mayweather Effect Heavy punch knocks man unconscious on queue for INEC's PVC
Back To Senses Woman locked in 18 yrs marriage 'juju' finds escape route in court
Divorce My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife
Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe
In Ibadan My wife was sexually battered by Alfas while seeking for love charms, husband tells court

Metro

Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months unnoticed
Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge
An actor lost his temper on stage leading to violence with castmates.
Respect Your Elders Youth beats up elderly man who gently scratched car in Lekki
Learning In Pain Students in Anambra made to write exams in darkness
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi.
Crucify Her 45-yr-old woman in soup for maltreating 'wizard' nephew