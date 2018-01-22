Home > Gist > Metro >

Wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice

Incredible Nigerian wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice in Cameroon

The accused allegedly beat Ugochukwu to death with the help of the apprentice during an argument over the affair.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice play

A lifeless body of Ugochukwu Okeke

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian woman from Anambra State has reportedly murdered her husband and father of five kids over her alleged affair with her hubby's apprentice in Yaounde, Cameroon.

According to a facebook post by a legal practitioner, Israel Mbaebie, the deceased has been identified as Ugochukwu Okeke while his wife was identified as Chinenye Adaeze Okeke.

Ugochukwu was reportedly killed by his wife after he discovered she was having an affair with the his apprentice, who also lived in the house with them.

Wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice play

A lifeless body of Ugochukwu Okeke

(Facebook)

 

The accused allegedly beat Ugochukwu to death with the help of the apprentice during an argument over the affair.

" data-width="">
">Postby

 

How the culprits got exposed

The report by LindaIkeji claimed that Chineye and her accomplice had wrapped up the remains of Ugochukwu after he was beaten to death in other to dispose it but were caught in the act.

ALSO READ: Pregnant wife stabs hubby to death over foodstuffs

The Facebook post also claimed the accused tried to dispose Ugochukwu's body off in his car when they were apprehended and are now in police custody.

Ugochukwu AKA Alino was the only son of his mother.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze OAP supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campusbullet
2 Sad Experience Rescued Libya returnee narrates how friend's girlfriend...bullet
3 'Juju' Charm inserted in woman's private part brings her strange illnessbullet

Related Articles

Shocking Murder North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself
Football Crazy Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme
Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex
Rest in Peace Teenage girl stabbed after rejecting man's advances reportedly dies from wound
Murderer Man on the run after strangling young wife to death (Graphic Content)
Deadly Jealousy Woman kills stepson because her children were neglected by husband
Aeroplane Konji Indian man dips hand in female passenger's underpants during flight
Bride Price Broke Igbo woman laments about her tribe's expensive wedding demands
Badoo 'I got N20k, a phone after killing an RCCG pastor' - Gang member
Father From Hell Man kills his 6-yr-old daughter in Abeokuta

Metro

Visually impaired Semah G. Weifur thrilled his classmates to an amazing rendition of Flavour's 'Most high' track.
Semah G. Weifur Watch adorable blind boy featured in Flavour's song thrill classmates
Kemi Olunloyo, seen in a prison uniform. was released on Monday, January 22, 2018.
Kemi Olunloyo Pastor David Ibiyeomie drops criminal defamation charges against blogger
Man received encouragement from his friends as he lifted the power generator.
Superman Man lifts heavy generator with teeth (Video)
Gani Adams was installed as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo.
Gani Adams OPC leader holds thanksgiving service as 15th Aare Onakakanfo