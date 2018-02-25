news

News reports have revealed the death of a newly-wedded groom after a wedding gift they received exploded.

The tragic incident took place at Patnagarh in Odisha’s Bolangir district, India.

ALSO READ: Friends mourn as groom dies 3 days after wedding (Photos)

Instablog9ja reports that the groom and his grandmother died from their injuries while the bride survived with severe injuries.

Family members of the victims disclosed that the couple received the bomb as a wedding gift during their marriage which took place on February 18.

The blast reportedly went off after they opened the gift at their home.

The police are doing their best to identify the sender of the gift and the kind of explosive used in the tragic accident.

ALSO READ: Husband, pregnant wife perish in ghastly accident

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.