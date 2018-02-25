Home > Gist > Metro >

Groom dead, bride wounded after wedding gift explodes

Family members of the victims disclosed that the couple received the bomb as a wedding gift during their marriage which took place on February 18.

News reports have revealed the death of a newly-wedded groom after a wedding gift they received exploded.

The tragic incident took place at Patnagarh in Odisha’s Bolangir district, India.

Instablog9ja reports that the groom and his grandmother died from their injuries while the bride survived with severe injuries.

The blast reportedly went off after they opened the gift at their home.

The police are doing their best to identify the sender of the gift and the kind of explosive used in the tragic accident.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

There have been reports of newly wedded couple's dying from horrific accidents shortly after their nuptials, but this case is a rare occurence.

