By now, you must have heard or read about the controversial story of the pervert OAU lecturer exposed for imposing sex on students in exchange for sex.

This is hardly the first time there have been reports of such a case but with alleged audio evidence, the story has made a big stink and Nigerians are angry.

Not only are Nigerians angry, other victims have begun to speak up. Vlogger, Dimma Umeh is one of them.

In a new post she shared via her Youtube Chanel, the vlogger speaks of her experience being harassed as a student back in the day.

OAU lecturer accused of sexual harassment

A professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, was caught in the middle of a sex extortion scandal.

A recording of a phone call between a female student and a man alleged to be Professor Akindele leaked on the Internet yesterday, Monday, April 9, 2018. In the audio recording, the man in the conversation tells the unidentified lady that he will have sex with her five times before he increases her exam score from 33 to a pass mark.

Student: Hello Sir, Professor Akindele, yesterday you said something but because I was close to my boyfriend I could not say anything. You said you’ve submitted it

Lecturer: I gave you an opportunity and you missed it. Forget about it. You will do it next year.

Student: I was calling to confirm whether you were serious about it.

Lecturer: Me that agreed to do something. I know what I meant. If you don’t trust me, forget about it. If I wouldn’t do it, why should I give you audience in the first place? If I am not interested in doing it, I won’t give you audience in the first instance. The other person has come and I told her straight away because there is nothing I can do to bail that person out and her mark is even better than your own. The person scored 39 while your own is 33. Only two people failed the cause so what else do you want me to do. You can see it anytime you come, we are at Moro doing exam, we are doing MBA executive exam. They are just starting. I will finish by 4:30 and maybe 5, I should be in the office. If you are ready, come by 5:00. Why do you tell me you were on my period the other time.

Student: I was really seeing my period Professor Akindele.

Lecturer: Stop mentioning my name. And now nko?.

Student: I am not on my period now.

Lecturer: Your boyfriend has done it yesterday?

Student: Is it every time that someone will be doing with the boyfriend? Is it every time you do it with your wife?

Lecturer: Yes

Student: It’s a lie, not possible. So what’s the plan now?

Lecturer: Let’s have the first one today and then we will do another one tomorrow. Is our agreement not five times?

Student: Is it B that you want to give me or C? Why would it be five times you will knack me?

Lecturer: That’s what I will do.

Student: Prof, you know what? Let me fail it. I can’t do it five times. For what nah? No worry. Thank you, sir

Lecturer: You are welcome.

OAU management to investigate the sex-scandal

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has not officially reacted to the scandal, sources in OAU who spoke to Pulse said the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Public Relation Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju and the Chief Security Officer have acknowledged the allegation against the lecturer.

According to the anonymous undergraduate, the school PRO said that a machinery has been set up to investigate the matter.

Professor Richard Akindele has not reacted to the audio recording.