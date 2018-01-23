Unilorin bans use of hair attachment on campus

news

The University of Ilorin , Kwara State, Nigeria has placed a ban on the use of hair attachment on its campus.

This was contained in a list of rules published on the new dress code requirement released on Monday, January 22, 2018.

"Female students should avoid among other things, wearing Short, Skimpy dress, Skirts above the knee, Tight Trousers, See-through material, Un-packed hair, Fittings or Hair attachment," an instruction on a printed document reads.

In addition, male students are also expected to steer clear sagging, tattered trousers and "unacceptable hairstyles."

If found to have infringed against these instructions, undergraduates studying in the university are expected to face severe punishment as stated in the institution's handbook.

The strict set of rules has generated reactions on Twitter where some users employed the use of sarcasm to make their thoughts known.