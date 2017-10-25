Home > Gist > Metro >

Like Jesus... This Ugandan Pastor walks on church members on God's instruction

A Ugandan-based man of God has taken his Gospel to another level after he told his congregation that God instructed him to walk on their backs.

Pastor Busoga says he is too holy to walk or ordinary floor

Pastor Busoga says he is too holy to walk or ordinary floor

A man of God in Uganda, Holy Pastor Busoga has brought a new dimension into his ministry after he announced to his church members that God instructed him to be walking on their backs just like Jesus Christ walked on water.

Pastor Busoga, according to BiggestKaka News, an online portal in the East African country, reportedly claimed that God told him he was too holy to walk on the ordinary ground like mere mortals and as such, should walk on their backs while he is preaching the Gospel.

It was learned that Pastor Busoga made the shocking announcement during a church service, saying that God told him that he should no longer walk on the ground so that he would not be contaminated.

ALSO READ: "End Times: South African pastor climbs on congregation, orders them to chew carpet"

He then called on his congregants to lie all over the floor while he walked on them throughout the duration of the service with the people egging him on.

BiggestKaka News reported the incident thus:

"The 'man of God' has taken the phrase that religion is the opiate of the masses to heart. He has successfully lied to his congregation about how holy he is.

Pastor Busoga has come out with some horrible claims that God spoke to him and that he is too holy to walk on the floor of his church.

Pastor Busoga said God told him he is too holy walk on ground

 

So what brilliant way has he devised to avoid walking on the floor so as to avoid contamination from it? Of course, he came up with something very brilliant! Very brilliant!

He uses his members as carpets or floor mats to avoid stepping on the floor! How sick is this individual?

We are all made of clay, but Pastor Busoga clearly is made of some special stuff! What stuff this is that will cause him to be contaminated by the floor that he walks on baffles me.

ALSO READ: "The Hustle Is Real: Blood Of Jesus now sells for N2K in Akwa Ibom church"

What I do know from what I read in the Bible is a that we are all fallen. So how does one individual get the audacity to preach that he is better than other people?

This is the height of hypocrisy. The Pharisees are in good company with this Pastor Busoga."

More

Pastor Enoch Adeboye 'You are creating business centers, not churches' - Femi Falana bombs Pastor [Video]
