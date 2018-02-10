Two people emerge winners in the Tecno Camon CM guess game

Home > Gist > Metro >

Africa’s leading mobile phone manufacturers have once again proven that they are not only a business-oriented firm but are also very much concerned with consumer welfare & giving back to the society which they have done through yet another gaming initiative titled “TECNO CAMON CM Guess Game”.

An activity that kicked off following the launch of TECNO’s first full display 18.9 phone – Camon CM was made up of three series game posted weekly on TECNO Mobile official pages and the audience were asked to read or watch the hint and guess what the next action would be, accompanying their answers with #ExpandYourHorizons.

The Camon CM Guess Game started on the 15th of January 2018 and a total of 15 weekly winners won various gift items in the game that ended on the on the 2nd of February.  Five (5) winners were picked every week for a period of three weeks and these winners were the first participants that got the correct answer across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TECNO Spot and Snapchat.

At the end of the Camon CM Guess Game, thousands of correct responses were received out of which 2 lucky winners of the new Camon CM were picked via a Facebook live draw that took place on the 9th February, 2018 at TECNO Mobile Nigeria Headquarters in Lagos.

The TECNO CAMON CM phone with its amazing features such as the 18:9 full-view display which shapes the perfect experience for photography, videos & gaming

This is something the winners will definitely always remember. TECNO Mobile is a brand that has thrived in the act of giving and constantly looks for several ways to communicate that feat to the public and these acts are commendable.

Valentine is around the corner who knows what TECNO is up to. For more information, follow TECNO Mobile Nigeria on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TECNOSpot and Snapchat

