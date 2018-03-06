Home > Gist > Metro >

This is how some Nigerian children feel about president's son

Some Nigerian children are in love with president's cute son

Dedicated to Yusuf Bauhari were two gigantic signages which contained kind-hearted messages from some Nigerian children.

Some Nigerian children were happy about the recovery of Yusuf Buhari as found in a FG endorsed billboard. play

Some Nigerian children were happy about the recovery of Yusuf Buhari as found in a FG endorsed billboard.

A billboard displaying excitement concerning the safe recovery of Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the good intention of some Nigerian children.

Two giant signages placed on a road side expressed kind-hearted feelings over Yusuf's improved health.

At the bottom contained Nigeria's coat of arms suggesting an endorsement by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

play Some Nigerian children are in love with president's son, Yusuf (Instablog9ja)

 

It had been a slow path to gaining full strength for the young man whose accident became a major concern for the First Family.

President Buhari's son hale and hearty

Yusuf Buhari was received back in the country by the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire.

His arrival was confirmed in an Instagram post by news personality, Buhari Sallau, who shared a comment on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

The president's son had earlier suffered a brain injury following a power bike accident which occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

He was reportedly flown to Germany for medical care due to a slow responsiveness to treatment in Nigeria.

Yusuf Buhari is not dead - Presidency play

Yusuf Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

ALSO READ: President's son is not dead - Presidency

Rumours of death trailed Yusuf during his time of inactivity but Lauretta Onochie, a Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, dismissed reports in a tweet.

“The news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of Pres. Buhari & Aisha Buhari, is Fake.

“He is very alive, to their shame," writes Onochie.

The period of Yusuf's accident marked a trying time for his family especially his mother who also suffered a decline in health.

