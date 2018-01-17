Home > Gist > Metro >

Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness

The appointment was announced following the death of Jo Cox, a former UK parliament memberkilled at an EU referendum

Tracey Crouch was appointed UK's Minister of Lonliness to tackle the issue of isolation among people living in the United Kingdom. play

The United Kingdom's prime minister, Theresa May, has appointed Tracey Crouch as Britain's first Minister of Loneliness.

This is aimed at tackling problems associated with the mental health and social health issues experienced by people living in the UK.

The new role which was announced on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, was facilitated by the late Jo Cox, a former member of Britain's parliament who was killed at an European Union referendum.

"Jo Cox recognised the scale of loneliness across the country and dedicated herself to doing all she could to help those affected," May mentioned in a statement according to the BBC News.

Tracey Crouch seen joggling with a soccer ball.

 

The appointee, Crouch who is 42 years old, hopes to use her position to address the problems of isolation encountered by nine million occupants of the UK. This will be done "across political parties," says the BBC.

 

In Nigeria, it was a totally opposite reaction when Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, appointed his sister, Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for Happiness & Couples' Fulfillment. In their reaction, the citizens questioned the seriousness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party member who had previously erected a statue of South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, in Owerri, the state capital.

ALSO READ: Nigerians roast Gov. for appointing sister Commissioner"

Ololo's appointment was perceived as a pointer to the fact that individuals occupying positions of authority in government favour relationships over competence in their attempt to appoint personnel for specific roles.

Governor Okorocha in particular has a reputation for inviting members of his family to assume positions in his administration.

Governor Rochas Okorocha and Imo State Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfillment, Ogechi Ololo.

An Owerri-based blogger, Cyril Njoku, who attended the investiture ceremony of new Imo State servicemen agreed with this assertion in a chat with the Premium Times News.

“His Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, is the Chief of Staff. His wife, Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, is the Chairman of Imo Amnesty Committee with a huge budget.

“His father-in-law and the current Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, was the former Secretary to Imo State Government,” he said.

Modernisation in Nigeria, often regarded as the Giant of Africa, has only reached the corridors of technology and social awareness but not in the government which is characterized by policies considered backward and a slow reaction to major issues.

Jacob Zuma's statue

The citizens of the country consider the building of a statue of South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, in Imo State an example of initiatives that have failed to reflect the purpose of having a representative in government.

One will expect the focus of the elected to be a desire to serve the electorates by making decisions expected to bring them nice privileges as opposed to wasting their resources.

