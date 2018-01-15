Teenage bus conductor remanded in prison

news

A 19-year-old bus conductor, Hafeez Aremu, who allegedly robbed a man of his money and mobile phone valued at N12, 000 at knife point, has been remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, ordered that the accused be kept behind bars after refusing his bail.

Aremu, who committed the offence at a knifepoint on top of a bridge in Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia, directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan told the court that the offences were committed on Dec. 23, 2017 at 2. 45 p.m. on top of Berger Bridge in Ojodu on the outskirts of Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the accused ambushed the complainant, Mr Hammed Araoye, when he was returning home from workplace.

He alleged that the accused, who was armed with knives, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons, robbed the complainant of money and other valuables estimated at N12, 000.

“The accused was apprehended by passers-by, who handed him over to the police while other accomplices escaped,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 197 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Akokhia adjourned the case until March 23.