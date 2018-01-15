Home > Gist > Metro >

Teenage bus conductor remanded in prison

Product of bad gang Teenage bus conductor remanded in prison

Aigbokhan said the accused ambushed the complainant, Mr Hammed Araoye, when he was returning home from workplace.

  • Published:
Court remands man, 25, for allegedly raping minor play

Court remands man, 25, for allegedly raping minor

(Newtelegraphonline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 19-year-old bus conductor, Hafeez Aremu, who allegedly robbed a man of his money and mobile phone valued at N12, 000 at knife point, has been remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, ordered that the accused be kept behind bars after refusing his bail.

Aremu, who committed the offence at a knifepoint on top of a bridge in Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia, directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan told the court that the offences were committed on Dec. 23, 2017 at 2. 45 p.m. on top of Berger Bridge in Ojodu on the outskirts of  Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the accused ambushed the complainant, Mr Hammed Araoye, when he was returning home from workplace.

He alleged that the accused, who was armed with knives, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons, robbed the complainant of money and other valuables estimated at N12, 000.

“The accused was apprehended by passers-by, who handed him over to the police while other accomplices escaped,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 197 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Akokhia adjourned the case until March 23.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gang Wars I bought a gun to scare away rival cult gangs – Suspectbullet
2 Prosperity Preaching Nigerian pastor decrees death on rich men who...bullet
3 Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wifebullet

Related Articles

In Italy Priest apologises after blaming teen for her rape
In Lagos 2 security men in court for alleged vandalism, theft
Sad End 3 men arraigned over alleged N34m theft, break-in
Face Of Evil How policeman abducted 14-yr-old girl, raped her for days ... Ruptured private parts
Serves You Right 8 suspects in prison for raping 4 minors in Minna
Leaders Of Tomorrow Teenager bags 8 months imprisonment for stealing
Holy Crime Scavenger remanded in prison for break-in, theft

Metro

In Uganda, a married man gets stuck while cheating on his wife.
'Magun' Native doctor needed to separate married man who got stuck while having sex with girlfriend
One of the blood-stained LASTMA officers laid on the floor as some rescuers made frantic efforts to save his life.
Good Lagosians Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident
Mama Boko Haram revealed that the insurgents want an end to the ongoing war between them and the government of Nigeria.
Boko Haram 'Islamist group are willing to surrender', says Mama Boko Haram
Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo died at a hospital within 24 hours of being attacked by an unidentified group.
Chislehurst Murder London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo