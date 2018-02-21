Home > Gist > Metro >

Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara

Madness Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident was revealed on Wednesday by Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

  • Published:
Nasarawa Govt suspends school principal, teachers for flogging students play

Corporal punishment is nearing extinction in Nigerian schools due to complaints.

(Daily Mail)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A teacher at Government Day Secondary School Sankalawa in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara has allegedly flogged a student to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident was revealed on Wednesday by Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The deputy speaker, who spoke under matters of urgent public importance during the assembly’s sitting in Gusau, said that the house had received several reports on the issue.

According to him, another incident at Government Female Day Secondary School, Kwatarkwashi, had led to the injury of a student in the school after the Vice Principal allegedly subjected her to heavy punishment.

Gummi said: “These problems apart from discouraging our children from acquiring education, also revealed poor attitude to work on the part of teachers in this state.”

He urged the House to invite the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology to explain steps taken to address the issues.

The Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji described the actions of the teachers as unfortunate and vowed that the assembly would not allow the matter to pass.

“It is part of our responsibilities to ensure effective security and good learning atmosphere for our children for their future development, therefore, we cannot allow teachers to continue harassing our children from schools,” he said.

The Speaker directed the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology to invite the commissioner to appear before it on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has passed into law the bill for the establishment of Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his lifebullet
2 Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]bullet
3 Conviction Or Falacy? See man's reaction to husband who let pregnant...bullet

Related Articles

In Nasarawa Govt suspends school principal, teachers for flogging students
Corporal Punishment School administrator frowns at flogging of students as corrective measure
Buhari What was Nigeria's president like as a school student? We have an answer
Madness Teacher flogs student to death in Ibadan
World Teachers Day If you had a Nigerian teacher, you will understand these 14 funny photos
In Anambra Student and her mother allegedly beat teacher to death
School Discipline 'Teachers should continue flogging disobedient students', Pulse readers react
Education In Naija 7 funny tweets about Nigerian schools
Views From The Fu'ad Here's one sad thing I learned dealing with Nigerian students
Overkilling Teacher remanded in jail for flogging student until she bled

Metro

Graphic Content
Avoidable Death Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridge
A group of male students successfully apprehended a man accused of recording female students while they bath.
See Disgrace! Man caught recording female students while they bath tastes pain
A Snapchat post contained Mr Increase's message to men seeking his ex-girlfriend who had an image of him staring intently from her arm.
'Jonzin' Man whose face got tattooed on girlfriend's arm declares himself single
Zai koma gidan yari bayan ya yi wa matar sa wanka da ruwan batir
Judiciary Paedophile bags 60-year jail as Lagos Sexual Offences Court delivers 1st judgment