Skill of armless teacher has made her #GhanaTrueHero

A viral picture of an armless Ghanaian teacher, Madam Enyonam, now referred to as a #GhanaTrueHero, has got Twitter users believing in themselves.

The woman who was captured writing with a marker has received the attention of admirers who were full of praise following a super human display that saw her scribbling a mathematical problem on a board.

Her show of commitment and passion for the teaching profession made her a good example for some Twitter users who used her for emphasis on how a disability shouldn't mean the end for one who is physically impaired.

Comments shared via the hashtag #GhanaTrueHero contained gthe emotions of her admirers.

Though not as knowledgeable as Madam Enyonam, a crippled man in Calabar, Cross River State, Effanga Francis Umoh, has chosen the path of hard work over crime as exhibited by his relationship with some market woman.

In Calabar, Cross River State, a crippled waste collector, Effanga Francis Umoh, has found better result from smoking weed .

An elderly Umoh told Vanguard News that he has had no reason to visit the hospital due to a consumption of the drug substance.

This has saved him from the challenge of visiting the hospital - a venture that will have cost money he does not have in abundance.

He survives on payment made to him by market women who have been serviced by his waste disposal activity.

Umoh had an air of pride while describing his dedication to his occupation despite hindrances caused by his physical challenge. He attributed it as a personality common with individuals from his ethnic group.

“I am an Efik man and we do not beg for alms in any circumstance because we are a proud nation.

"So I will rather work than bring shame to my people," says Umoh who was captured sitting on the floor in a picture.

His display of honour should have served as a motivation for a man known as the Crippled Thief. The latter is notorious for CCTV captured acts of theft and is currently at large.