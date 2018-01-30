Home > Gist > Metro >

Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building

Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived

A Nigerian landlord, Daniel Chukwuka has been apprehended by policemen in Italy after exhibiting violent behaviour.

Precious reportedly made a recording of the violent landlord while he was appealing for sex. This caused him to throw her off a three-storied building. play

Precious reportedly made a recording of the violent landlord while he was appealing for sex. This caused him to throw her off a three-storied building.

Daniel Chukwuka, a Nigerian landlord based in Italy, reportedly threw a female tenant, Precious off a three-storied building after the latter denied him of sex.

The victim who survived the violence is recuperating at a hospital located in Florence according to reports.

She had just returned from work when the assaulter attacked her after observing that a recording of their conversation was being made.

A Facebook user, Udoka Emmanuel offered the information in a recent post.

He mentioned that the victim sustained injuries to her spinal cord, legs and waist following the attack. Chukwuka was arrested and charged to court as a result.

