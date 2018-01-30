news

Daniel Chukwuka, a Nigerian landlord based in Italy, reportedly threw a female tenant, Precious off a three-storied building after the latter denied him of sex.

The victim who survived the violence is recuperating at a hospital located in Florence according to reports.

She had just returned from work when the assaulter attacked her after observing that a recording of their conversation was being made.

A Facebook user , Udoka Emmanuel offered the information in a recent post.

He mentioned that the victim sustained injuries to her spinal cord, legs and waist following the attack. Chukwuka was arrested and charged to court as a result.

A woman wants sex at all cost

An unnamed woman has threatened to frame her love interest as a gay man for refusing to have sex with her.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog, a Facebook user, Bright Baidu Maigari shared a conversation between the pair. It saw the female persistently make sexual advances at the victim who expressed a lack of interest in her offer of wild sex.

This angered the woman who opted for blackmail in a bid to force the man to concede to a pressure to have sex with her .

The mood of the conversation portrayed the blackmailer as an aggressive and desperate woman who was willing to explore any means to get the subject to submit to her will.