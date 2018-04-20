Sex doll goes on date with lover at Ikeja City Mall

news

A sex doll has been captured while on a date at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

This was confirmed in an online video shared on Instagram which saw a man lift her up an escalator.

The individual, believed to be her lover struggled to move past a crowd which seemed enchanted by the sight of the sex doll.

Things became a bit feisty for the pair who were mobbed by mall visitors who were eager to take a picture.

Funny reactions on social media

A sex doll was until recently a thing of imagination for most Nigerians.

This is perhaps a reason for the commotion following the sighting of a sex doll but some social media users seems sick of it.

It was a cause for laughter according to some of the comments gathered on Instagram.