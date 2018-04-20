Sex doll goes on date with lover at Ikeja City Mall

The attention of shoppers was focused on a sex doll which created a feeling of excitement when spotted at ICM.
This was confirmed in an online video shared on Instagram which saw a man lift her up an escalator.
The individual, believed to be her lover struggled to move past a crowd which seemed enchanted by the sight of the sex doll.
Things became a bit feisty for the pair who were mobbed by mall visitors who were eager to take a picture.
A sex doll was until recently a thing of imagination for most Nigerians.
This is perhaps a reason for the commotion following the sighting of a sex doll but some social media users seems sick of it.
It was a cause for laughter according to some of the comments gathered on Instagram.