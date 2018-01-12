Home > Gist > Metro >

School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex

Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex

The murder suspect who had a C-section two months prior to the incident had an unquenchable desire for sex.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Community members arrived in droves at the residence of the husband killer. play

Community members arrived in droves at the residence of the husband killer.

(Daily Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Harriet Nambi, a 24-year-old woman in Uganda has reportedly stabbed her husband, Musa Batera, aged 25 to death, for denying her sex.

The murder suspect who is also a school teacher has been apprehended by the police according to Tuko News. It was reported that Nambi delivered a baby through caesarean section two months prior to the event.

The home of the deceased. play Ugandan woman stabs husband to death for denying her sex (Press)

 

Reports also revealed that the horny teacher had consulted a neighbour identified as Hasifa Babirye,  concerning her challenge.

The latter had advised her to be patient with her husband who has two other wives but her counseling failed to yield a positive outcome.

Nambi reportedly insisted on harming her husband, a former representative of their community if he doesn't attend to her urge.

"She told me that her husband was denying her sex yet she needed it. I asked her to wait since she had just been operated upon but she was obsessed.

“I tried to ask her to give it time but she said she was going to harm him and when the husband returned, she stabbed him," Babirye told the police.

Joseph Kihamba, the chairman of the Kaliro district disclosed that the suspect who intentionally started a fight with the deceased will be facing charges of murder.

Murder in marriages

There have been many cases of murder in marriages and most of the instances occurred due to flimsy reasons or no reason at all.

In July 2017, a 39-year-old woman, Omotayo Salawudeen reportedly hired an assassin, Dolapo Oladapo, to murder her husband, Alhaji Hakeem aged 43, but could not support her action with a tangible reason.

According to reports, she covered the face of the deceased with a pillow while the hired killer stabbed him repeatedly with a knife.

Omotayo Salawudeen hired Oladapo Dolapo to kill her husband after having sex play Murder in marriages (Punch)

 

“I hired Dolapo Oladapo to kill my husband. We were married for about 17 years; we were blessed with three children. They are aged 17, 15 and 12. My husband did not offend me; I was just mad at him.

I choked him with a pillow after having sex with him and Oladapo stabbed him to death with a knife. I don’t know what came over me, but I regret my action.”

ALSO READ: 'I had sex with my husband before killing him'

According to a police source, Salawudeen had invited her husband who was at a party back home in order to execute her plan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Good Luck Engineer ejected by landlady emerges N20m lottery winnerbullet
2 Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and...bullet
3 Emir of Kano Monarch's son resumes duty as a policemanbullet

Related Articles

Touching Story Woman forgives jailed youngster who murdered son, says his death was ordained
Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State
Jungle Justice 2 suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom (Graphic Content)
Racism? Germany train inspectors attack Nigerian man for allegedly not paying fare (Video)
Deadly Jealousy Woman kills stepson because her children were neglected by husband
Murderer Man on the run after strangling young wife to death (Graphic Content)
Police Brutality Woman expecting quadruplet allegedly loses pregnancy following SARS assault
Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man

Metro

A man beating his wife
Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites off nose of beer lover wife
School girls from The Archbishop Porter High School.
In Ghana God bans menstruating girls from crossing River Ofin on Tuesdays
Megan Bills' final moments with her killer.
Poor Girl! Ex-convict accidentally murders teenage girlfriend in sex game
David Worsely's encounter occurred after contracting African samonella in Tunisia.
Like a Volcano Leaking testicle of man explodes while having bath but he lived