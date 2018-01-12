School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex

news

Harriet Nambi, a 24-year-old woman in Uganda has reportedly stabbed her husband, Musa Batera, aged 25 to death, for denying her sex .

The murder suspect who is also a school teacher has been apprehended by the police according to Tuko News. It was reported that Nambi delivered a baby through caesarean section two months prior to the event.

Reports also revealed that the horny teacher had consulted a neighbour identified as Hasifa Babirye, concerning her challenge.

The latter had advised her to be patient with her husband who has two other wives but her counseling failed to yield a positive outcome.

Nambi reportedly insisted on harming her husband, a former representative of their community if he doesn't attend to her urge.

"She told me that her husband was denying her sex yet she needed it. I asked her to wait since she had just been operated upon but she was obsessed.

“I tried to ask her to give it time but she said she was going to harm him and when the husband returned, she stabbed him," Babirye told the police.

Joseph Kihamba, the chairman of the Kaliro district disclosed that the suspect who intentionally started a fight with the deceased will be facing charges of murder.

Murder in marriages

There have been many cases of murder in marriages and most of the instances occurred due to flimsy reasons or no reason at all.

In July 2017, a 39-year-old woman, Omotayo Salawudeen reportedly hired an assassin, Dolapo Oladapo, to murder her husband, Alhaji Hakeem aged 43, but could not support her action with a tangible reason.

According to reports, she covered the face of the deceased with a pillow while the hired killer stabbed him repeatedly with a knife.

“I hired Dolapo Oladapo to kill my husband. We were married for about 17 years; we were blessed with three children. They are aged 17, 15 and 12. My husband did not offend me; I was just mad at him.

I choked him with a pillow after having sex with him and Oladapo stabbed him to death with a knife. I don’t know what came over me, but I regret my action.”

ALSO READ: 'I had sex with my husband before killing him'

According to a police source, Salawudeen had invited her husband who was at a party back home in order to execute her plan.