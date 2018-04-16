School dropout murders girlfriend who forced pregnancy on him

news

In Plateau State, a Secondary School dropout, Stephen Gyang, has confessed to killing his girlfriend, Alice Samuel, who tried to force pregnancy on him.

He reportedly made the confession to his brother according to Punch News.

Gyang, who suspected that the mother of the departed encouraged her to pin an unwanted pregnancy on him also threatened to kill his friend, Kelly James, who had earlier tried to convince him against the committing murder but he refused.

“I had been seeing him and the girl together for over three years now. He is my friend and the two of us are commercial motorcyclists.

"On that particular day, I had gone to see his girlfriend, who sold palm wine. After taking palm wine at her shop, I went to my friend’s house.

"When I discovered that he was not at home, I picked the house key where he usually kept it, opened the door and slept off in his room.

“When he returned home at night, he was not happy that I entered his house without informing him of my visit.

"While I was asleep, I heard a knock on the window and he informed me it was his girlfriend, Alice.

“When I asked him what brought the girl by that time of the night, he said she came to see him. He opened the back door for her and they started having a discussion behind the curtains.

“He called me outside that the girl had implicated him over a pregnancy which did not belong to him. He insisted that the girl’s mother asked her to do so.

"I told him that since he had accepted the pregnancy and the case was already in the palace of the village chief, he should allow her to be with her parents for now.

“But he said no, that he was going to deal with the girl by killing her. I advised him against it, warning that if he killed Alice, we would not be friends again. But he refused.

“I left him outside and went into the room. I started trembling on the bed as I feared the worst. He was talking to the girl and I thought he had decided against killing her.

“Suddenly, I heard the sound of two legs on the ground, which suggested that she was struggling for life. I stood up and saw that he held the girl’s neck to the wall; he had strangled her and her eyes were already white.

"As I told him to leave the girl, he threatened to kill me if I did not assist him to cover up,” says friend James who rides a motorcycle for income.

Punch reported that the suspect will be charged to court following a confession.

This was confirmed by state police commissioner, Undie Adie, who described the case as "culpable homicide".

300 level student slits girlfriend's throat for refusing to abort

Ringim Ismail, a 300-level student of the Jigawa State College of Islamic and Legal Studies, has been arrested by security operatives over the murder of his girlfriend, Salamatu Garba.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old student reportedly slit his girlfriend's throat for refusing to terminate the pregnancy she had for him .

Premium Times reports that Ismail and the deceased 22-year-old had been dating for over eight years with hopes of getting married.

He disclosed that they had attempted to abort the pregnancy at three months but after the attempt failed, Salamatu refused to undergo the process for the second time two months later.

During his confession, the suspect said that he decided to kill Salamatu for her refusal.

At about 9 pm on Saturday, March 24, 2018, Ismail took Salamatu on a motorcycle to the outskirts of town and used a jackknife to slit her throat.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.