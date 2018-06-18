news

Serious minded SARS operatives have staged a 4 am break in at a hostel occupied by students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State (AAU).

In a footage shared on Instagram, a group of men believed to be policemen were seen as they forcibly entered the apartment of the undergraduates.

Their figures as they took turns to enter the residence of the students were obvious despite the early morning darkness.

In one of the rooms located in bungalow-shaped home, ruins from a no-nonsense search was laid bare in the open.

According to the IG post, the students who had just had a party were beaten for refusing to open the door.

A report also confirmed that the undergraduates had suspected a robbery, a reason why they were reluctant to grant access to the policemen.

It was gathered that some students who failed to offer bribe to the policemen were taken away.

Nursing mum mercilessly beaten by policeman she scolded

For scolding a bribe-seeking policeman , a nursing mother reportedly took a beating from the officer while her baby was tied to her back.

This happened on Thursday, June 14, 2018, around Adamasigba Stadium located in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The policeman, Kehinde Agbede from the Mokola Police Division was angry for being cautioned by the mother against causing an accident in a bid to collect a N50 bribe.

A report gathered on Instagram confirmed that the victim bore scars of painful slaps when the officer laid hands on her.

The new incident is one in a list of police brutality aiding in creating a wider gap between the force and the Nigerian people who are keen about seeing an end to the violence.

It appears the trademark of officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) who are unrelenting in the alleged abuse on civilians.

Police chief Ibrahim Idris's interest in upholding the United Nation's position on human rights has seen many threats and this has inspired the youths to taking private actions but together.