Reno Omokri has slammed the Big Brother Naija reality show for its bold projection of sex, a feature he has termed as barbaric.

The author criticized the programme for embracing negative western values while bringing attention to an abandonment of the African culture which seems to be suffering a decline in terms of appreciation.

Show contestants, Teddy A and BamBam who had sex in a toilet were the subject of the author's submission concerning a depreciation of moral values in Nigeria as depicted in the 2018 edition of BBNaija.

The former aide of President Goodluck Jonathan considered the explicit scenes observed on the show as animal behaviour.

He proposed adopting technology from leading nations as opposed to their lifestyle which seemed to have created an opening for obscenity in Nigeria.

BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills while insulting Cee-c

Followers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have made a mockery of the English speaking skills of Bobrisky whose voice was heard directing insulting remarks at controversial house contestant Cee-c.

In a video posted via Instagram by the Lazy Writa Blog, the Nigerian Barbie expressed with passion his disapproval of Cee-c who had displayed a trait of pettiness since joining the show.

Bobrisky appeared to be attacking her personality in the clip but his interesting English Language pronunciations seemed to have gathered the attention of BBNaija devotees who directed some subliminal messages at him.