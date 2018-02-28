Home > Gist > Metro >

Reno Omokri slams show for encouraging sex between Teddy A, BamBam

The former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan criticized BBNaija for encouraging obscenity.

Reno Omokri encouraged more attention when it concerns building morals as opposed to obscenity. play

(renoomokri/twitter)
Reno Omokri has slammed the Big Brother Naija reality show for its bold projection of sex, a feature he has termed as barbaric.

The author criticized the programme for embracing negative western values while bringing attention to an abandonment of the African culture which seems to be suffering a decline in terms of appreciation.

Show contestants, Teddy A and BamBam who had sex in a toilet were the subject of the author's submission concerning a depreciation of moral values in Nigeria as depicted in the 2018 edition of BBNaija.

Teddy A and Bambam share a kiss.

Teddy A and Bambam share a kiss.

(Press)

 

The former aide of President Goodluck Jonathan considered the explicit scenes observed on the show as animal behaviour.

 

He proposed adopting technology from leading nations as opposed to their lifestyle which seemed to have created an opening for obscenity in Nigeria.

Reno Omokri slams show for encouraging sex between Teddy A, BamBam

 

