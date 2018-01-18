Home > Gist > Metro >

Remember Rahma Haruna, a girl who lived in a bowl?

Rahma Haruna Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl?

Rahma Haruna's family struggled to meet financial obligations to her. Over a million Naira was invested in curing her but she died.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Physically challenged Rahma Haruna and her brother, Fahad Ya'u. play

Physically challenged Rahma Haruna and her brother, Fahad Ya'u.

(YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Do you remember the touching story of a Kano-based girl, Rahma Haruna, who lived in a bowl?

The physically impaired one-time viral attraction, who died on Sunday, December 25, 2016, stirred up emotion due to her unique condition.

She was born with a rare deformity which caused both her legs and arms to experience stunted growth or no growth all.

Haruna, drinking water from a cup held by her mother, Fadi who revealed that her daughter failed to learn how to crawl as an infant. play

Haruna, drinking water from a cup held by her mother, Fadi who revealed that her daughter failed to learn how to crawl as an infant.

(YouTube)

 

As a result, her family had to saddle the responsibility of tending to all her needs, which included mobility and other domestic activities.

In a bid to find a cure to her unique physical impairment, Haruna’s parents who are Hausa, one of the major tribes in Nigeria, toiled endlessly to provide an improved living condition for their daughter.

Hussaini Haruna revealed that he has invested over a million Naira in the health of his daughter. play

Hussaini Haruna revealed that he has invested over a million Naira in the health of his daughter.

(YouTube)

 

Her father estimated that he spent over a million Naira to help facilitate this goal but this did not materialize in the direction they had hoped.

Through an act of kindness shown by random strangers on a visit to a shopping mall, the family was able to handle some financial obligations to the little girl who despite her impediment nurtured an ambition to own a full-capacity grocery store.

ALSO READ: This physically challenged woman killed her newborn baby [Video]

Her inspiring determination to succeed in the face of her challenges told a story of one who has refused to be limited by her physique.

Haruna's mother is seen tending to her physically impaired daughter. play

Haruna's mother is seen tending to her physically impaired daughter.

(YouTube)

Unfortunately, her hope of living a bright and long life was cut short by the cold hands of death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Sugar Mummy Twitter user shares half-naked picture of sugar mummybullet
2 Sexual Harassment OAU responds to complaint about sex-lover lecturerbullet
3 Weird World 13 children held captive, chained to bed by parents in...bullet

Related Articles

Crippled Thief Serial robber finally nabbed, arrested at church organized event
Two-Faced Cat Meet Bettie Bee, a kitten born with two faces
Mother From Hell This physically challenged woman killed her newborn baby [Video]
In Kano Deaf man survives train hit
Mysterious Deaths 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque
Pulse Cares Parents seek financial assistance to help their 4-yr-old to live
In Ikeja Physically challenged lawyer gets wheelchair, new car from colleagues

Metro

IPOB sets up Hausa broadcast channel, starts airing Jan 6
Throw Back Thursday Facebook user shares memorabilia from Biafra
Mrs Toyin Ogundipe and her new born baby, Jake
Miracle Baby Nigerian baby delivered during flight from Paris to New York
Akaninyene Jumbo, seen lying on a gurney, was killed during a duel with security operatives in Rivers State, Nigeria.
Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
Kemi Olunloyo, if her claims are to be believed, is now a born-again Christian.
Kemi Olunloyo Amidst tears, controversial commentator claims Pastor Ibiyeomie has led her to Christ