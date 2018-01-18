Remember Rahma Haruna, a girl who lived in a bowl?

Rahma Haruna's family struggled to meet financial obligations to her. Over a million Naira was invested in curing her but she died.
The physically impaired one-time viral attraction, who died on Sunday, December 25, 2016, stirred up emotion due to her unique condition.
She was born with a rare deformity which caused both her legs and arms to experience stunted growth or no growth all.
As a result, her family had to saddle the responsibility of tending to all her needs, which included mobility and other domestic activities.
In a bid to find a cure to her unique physical impairment, Haruna’s parents who are Hausa, one of the major tribes in Nigeria, toiled endlessly to provide an improved living condition for their daughter.
Her father estimated that he spent over a million Naira to help facilitate this goal but this did not materialize in the direction they had hoped.
Through an act of kindness shown by random strangers on a visit to a shopping mall, the family was able to handle some financial obligations to the little girl who despite her impediment nurtured an ambition to own a full-capacity grocery store.
Her inspiring determination to succeed in the face of her challenges told a story of one who has refused to be limited by her physique.
Unfortunately, her hope of living a bright and long life was cut short by the cold hands of death.