Remember Rahma Haruna, a girl who lived in a bowl?

Do you remember the touching story of a Kano-based girl , Rahma Haruna, who lived in a bowl?

The physically impaired one-time viral attraction, who died on Sunday, December 25, 2016, stirred up emotion due to her unique condition.

She was born with a rare deformity which caused both her legs and arms to experience stunted growth or no growth all.

As a result, her family had to saddle the responsibility of tending to all her needs, which included mobility and other domestic activities.

In a bid to find a cure to her unique physical impairment, Haruna’s parents who are Hausa, one of the major tribes in Nigeria , toiled endlessly to provide an improved living condition for their daughter .

Her father estimated that he spent over a million Naira to help facilitate this goal but this did not materialize in the direction they had hoped.

Through an act of kindness shown by random strangers on a visit to a shopping mall, the family was able to handle some financial obligations to the little girl who despite her impediment nurtured an ambition to own a full-capacity grocery store.

Her inspiring determination to succeed in the face of her challenges told a story of one who has refused to be limited by her physique.