Prostitute puts baby at risk just to punish all men

Destructive Mission Sex worker puts baby at risk just to punish all men

A former escort admitted risking the safety of her child in order to fulfill a goal of punishing men that come her way.

Jane Watiri's old life was dedicated to punishing all men for the crime of one. play

Jane Watiri's old life was dedicated to punishing all men for the crime of one.

Jane Watiri, an escort turned pastor did not seem to mind the safety of her baby while nurturing a goal of destroying men in Kenya.

This was following a scarring experience which saw her get abandoned by former husband, who left her for a much older woman when she was only 17 years old.

Prostitute puts baby at risk just to punish all men

Jane Watiri, now a pastor, was heavily involved in the use of drugs and dangerous living when she was an escort.

 

Watiri, who got into the habit of alcoholism and drug abuse also served time in jail according to Kenya's Daily Nation News.

This contributed in making her a dangerous prostitute who was determined to get vengeance for the shabby way she was treated even if it meant drugging her own child or letting it cry itself to sleep.

The former escort described herself as a dangerous one who often steals from her client in a Kemi Filani blog report.

“I was not the average prostitute.

“I was quite dangerous. I used to steal from my clients. I would carry everything; clothes, shoes, phones, keys and even wedding rings which I sold for Sh3,000 in Eastleigh. I used to really mess up those men," Jane Watiri says according to more reports.

Without the men, ladies won't be in prostitution.

ALSO READ: Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time

A reformed Watiri noted that bitterness and an unforgiving spirit made her lose touch with her humanity.

Her commitment to her goal made her accustomed to dealing with dangerous people as well as nasty diseases - factors that have resulted in the deaths of old colleagues who got engaged in prostitution.

