Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school

Willing To Learn Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school

A boy who lives on a street in Kenya has received positive responses following his request to be sponsored to school.

A boy who is often seen on a road side wants to go to school and has asked for assistance from the Kenyan public. play

(Twitter/Mac Otani)
A social media campaign targeted at locating a poor Kenyan boy who requested help in order to enrol in school, has gained attention.

Media personality, Mac Otani, launched a search to find the kid who was captured in a picture showing him occupy a lonely spot along a sidewalk.

play Pupils occupy a classroom at the Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa. (Edufrica)

 

The chap who wore an old hoodie held out two placards which read,"Please take me to school."

He wore an appearance that suggested a lack of care but Otani and friends are about to ensure that he gets a lot of it.

A series of exchanges on Twitter seem to be increasing the chances of the youngster getting back to school.

