Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school

news

A social media campaign targeted at locating a poor Kenyan boy who requested help in order to enrol in school , has gained attention.

Media personality, Mac Otani, launched a search to find the kid who was captured in a picture showing him occupy a lonely spot along a sidewalk.

The chap who wore an old hoodie held out two placards which read,"Please take me to school."

He wore an appearance that suggested a lack of care but Otani and friends are about to ensure that he gets a lot of it.

A series of exchanges on Twitter seem to be increasing the chances of the youngster getting back to school.