Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school

A boy who lives on a street in Kenya has received positive responses following his request to be sponsored to school.
Media personality, Mac Otani, launched a search to find the kid who was captured in a picture showing him occupy a lonely spot along a sidewalk.
The chap who wore an old hoodie held out two placards which read,"Please take me to school."
He wore an appearance that suggested a lack of care but Otani and friends are about to ensure that he gets a lot of it.
A series of exchanges on Twitter seem to be increasing the chances of the youngster getting back to school.
