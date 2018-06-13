Pulse.ng logo
Police worry about Nigerian pharmacist who killed family members

Police worry about Nigerian pharmacist who reportedly killed family members

Policemen were called to a Chicago home following the deaths of three people.

  • Published:
Police worry about Nigerian pharmacist who reportedly killed family members play

A group picture of a Nigerian pharmacist Olasunkanmi and his family. It was alleged that he killed himself after shooting dead his wife and daughter.

(City People Magazine)
The police in the United States of America are investigating the deaths of a Nigerian family killed in Darien, Chicago.

According to reports, the killings were facilitated by a Nigerian pharmacist, Olasunkanmi Esho, who shot himself after slaughtering two family members, his wife Bourk Esho and 7-year-old daughter Olivia Esho.

play Olasunkanmi Esho and his wife Bourk died at their Chicago home. (Wuzup Nigeria)

 

The Washington Post gathered that the incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

A police spokesperson Gerald Piccoli believes there is no threat to the Darien community where the deaths were recorded.

ALSO READ: Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security guard

Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

A German woman and her son have been killed by a family pet, a Staffordshire terrier which slaughtered them at their Hannover residence.

Their corpses were discovered by a relative who informed the police of their passing on the evening of Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Staffordshire terrier. play Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy (Pinterest)

 

A statement issued by the police the following day expressed that the deceased, aged 52 and 27 years old respectively, were “apparently killed by the dog,” AFP News confirmed in a report.

The rate of dog attacks in Germany has encouraged the introduction of tight rules following aggression against children and adults.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

