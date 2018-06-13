news

The police in the United States of America are investigating the deaths of a Nigerian family killed in Darien, Chicago.

According to reports, the killings were facilitated by a Nigerian pharmacist, Olasunkanmi Esho, who shot himself after slaughtering two family members, his wife Bourk Esho and 7-year-old daughter Olivia Esho.

The Washington Post gathered that the incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

A police spokesperson Gerald Piccoli believes there is no threat to the Darien community where the deaths were recorded.

Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

A German woman and her son have been killed by a family pet, a Staffordshire terrier which slaughtered them at their Hannover residence.

Their corpses were discovered by a relative who informed the police of their passing on the evening of Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

A statement issued by the police the following day expressed that the deceased, aged 52 and 27 years old respectively, were “apparently killed by the dog,” AFP News confirmed in a report.

The rate of dog attacks in Germany has encouraged the introduction of tight rules following aggression against children and adults.