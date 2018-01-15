Police investigate Chislehurst Murder of Nigerian boy

news

Policemen in the south-east of London, England have launched an investigation into the murder of a Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, who was murdered in Chislehurst, Kent.

The Evening Standard News confirmed that the deceased died in a fight which occurred at Empress Drive, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, but his killers are yet to be identified.

Police are looking to indulge in the assistance of the witnesses in a bid to uncover those responsible for the death of the teen who died at a hospital a day after the attack.

"We understand that neighbours and people passing through the area witnessed the incident on Tuesday evening.

“We are keen to speak to all witnesses and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.

"A young man has lost his life and we are doing everything we can to piece together what took place," says Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright.

While the law enforcement officers are working on apprehending those connecting with the murder, the family are the victim Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, are dealing with the loss in an angry way.

A Twitter user, identified as Femo of London, who described himself as a cousin to the deceased has lamented the passing of the latter.

He expressed his grief in a series of tweets, while intensely hoping that the murders are arrested.

Pulse has reached out to Femo of London in a bid to get comments but haven't received any as at the time of filing this report.

Are Nigerians safe abroad?

Reports of Nigerians getting killed abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom, have become somewhat too regular. Most of the incidents have occurred without provocation.

In October 2017, a Nigerian man named Mayowa Ogunbayo, 29, who was described as a friend of footballer, Mario Balotelli, reportedly died following stab wounds to his chest.

He was discovered by paramedics inside his Park Royal, West London flat.

A 21-year-old woman who was found at the scene was arrested and taken to the London police station according to the Sun UK News.