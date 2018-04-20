Home > Gist > Metro >

Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical' water

Some people were encouraged to travel far distances in order to catch a glimpse of a well bearing light.

A crowd of people reportedly gathered in Ofada, Ogun State, to fetch water from a well bearing light play

A report of a well bearing bright light has had the residents of Ofada, Ogun State, trooping out in large groups in order to fetch water from it.

This occurred on Thursday, April 19, 2018, according to a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, a group of people were heard in a loud chatter as they anticipated their turn to have a scoop of the coveted water.

 

It was gathered that some individuals travelled from far locations such as Lagos, in order to have a glimpse of the mysterious event.

Images capturing this revealed a crowd holding out empty containers needed to gather some of the 'loot'.

What social media users are saying about magical well

On Instagram, the reaction from social media users highlighted the feeling of amazement that often welcomes mystical events.

In Nigeria, there is a high regard for things generally considered as uncommon and this has given some IG devotees an opportunity to troll.

play Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical' water (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

A recent comment by President Muhammadu Buhari who appeared on the headline of international media houses reportedly described Nigerian youths as lazy - the 'magical well' incident proved to be an example of this according to a social media user.

