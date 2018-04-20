Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical' water

news

A report of a well bearing bright light has had the residents of Ofada, Ogun State, trooping out in large groups in order to fetch water from it.

This occurred on Thursday, April 19, 2018, according to a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, a group of people were heard in a loud chatter as they anticipated their turn to have a scoop of the coveted water.

It was gathered that some individuals travelled from far locations such as Lagos, in order to have a glimpse of the mysterious event.

Images capturing this revealed a crowd holding out empty containers needed to gather some of the 'loot'.

What social media users are saying about magical well

On Instagram, the reaction from social media users highlighted the feeling of amazement that often welcomes mystical events.

In Nigeria, there is a high regard for things generally considered as uncommon and this has given some IG devotees an opportunity to troll.