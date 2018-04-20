Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical' water

Some people were encouraged to travel far distances in order to catch a glimpse of a well bearing light.
This occurred on Thursday, April 19, 2018, according to a video shared on Instagram.
In the clip, a group of people were heard in a loud chatter as they anticipated their turn to have a scoop of the coveted water.
It was gathered that some individuals travelled from far locations such as Lagos, in order to have a glimpse of the mysterious event.
Images capturing this revealed a crowd holding out empty containers needed to gather some of the 'loot'.
On Instagram, the reaction from social media users highlighted the feeling of amazement that often welcomes mystical events.
In Nigeria, there is a high regard for things generally considered as uncommon and this has given some IG devotees an opportunity to troll.
A recent comment by President Muhammadu Buhari who appeared on the headline of international media houses reportedly described Nigerian youths as lazy - the 'magical well' incident proved to be an example of this according to a social media user.