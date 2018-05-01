Home > Gist > Metro >

Nurse struck with fear after delivering strange baby

X-Files Nurse struck with fear after delivering strange baby

Having a sense of duty proved to be driving force for a nurse who almost bailed after witnessing a strange child delivery.

  • Published:
A baby born with a big tumour stirred fear in the heart of a nurse. play

A baby born with a big tumour stirred fear in the heart of a nurse.

(LIB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A nurse, Louisa Ushie, almost took to her heels after witnessing the delivery of a baby born with a big tumour.

Ushie, who considered the event as a life experience, shared a post detailing the encounter on Facebook.

play Nurse stricken with fear after delivering strange baby (LIB)

 

Her professionalism proved strong enough to withhold her from making for the door.

She commented that the mother and her baby went through a hitch-free delivery but the occurrence is one she will never forget.

"My night duty this time was an awful experience #Thisisinfant2live. I almost ran away when I saw it coming. But ETHICS held me back.

"This is a life experience, I may never see such condition again. All thanks be to God.

"The delivery was successful. Mother and baby are doing good," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice

Baby born with Quran in Bauchi proves there is God

The mysterious birth of a baby born bearing a Quran in Bauchi, has offered proof of God's existence.

Its mother confirmed the report during a visit to a cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman, on Friday, March 23, 2018.

Local media also disclosed that the child also had in its hands Muslim prayer beads also known as Tesbih. Usman considers the birth of the newborn as an evidence of the magnificence of Allah.

“This is nothing in the sight of Allah. It is for the ungrateful disbelievers of the Prophet (SAW) to further show them that the Messenger of Allah is true," the spiritual leader mentioned.

Social media users have however downplayed the sensitivity in the mysterious event with comments expressing doubt.

play Baby born with Quran in Bauchi proves there is God (Instablog9ja)

 

The idea of a baby born with a Quran didn't seem so much exciting to them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
2 In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girlsbullet
3 Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church...bullet

Related Articles

In Benin City 8-month-old baby found dead inside drum of water
In Enugu Baby, 6 others die in multiple car accident
Baby Factory Nurse arrested for baby trafficking in Rivers
Game Over Baby boy life ends for Bayelsa drug lord nabbed with bags of weed
Silly Excuse Parents blame hardship for sale of 2-day-old baby daughter
Human Trafficking Over 160 children rescued from Lagos baby factory
Dear Mother Woman arrested after burning daughter with pressing iron
Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times

Metro

Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared for humanity
Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day before kidnap
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap
Tanai Smith in the hospital
Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of IUD complications [Graphic Photos]
Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000
Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times