Shocking Murder North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself

The police are looking to find out why the NFL'S Carolina Panthers worker murdered her children.

  Published:
In this picture is Isaiah Miller (Left), Christina Treadway (Centre) and Iliyah Miller (Right).

Christina Treadway, a 34-year-old woman in North Carolina, United States of America, has slaughtered her own kids who are YouTube stars, then proceeds to jumping off a bridge, an act which ensured her death.

The children, Isaiah Miller and three year-old Iliyah Miller, a boy and a girl respectively, were murdered in Charlotte on the evening of Saturday, January 13, 2018, in what policemen described as a horrific murder.

Isaiah Miller and three year-old Iliyah Miller. play North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself (Metro UK)

 

Law enforcement officers walked into Treadway's house to two children who were dealing with the agony of fatal injuries on their bodies believed to have been inflicted by their mother. The police has certified that their father is not a person of interest in connection with their investigation.

Attention is being given to the mother of Isaiah Miller and three year-old Iliyah Miller, who was a worker with NFL'S Carolina Panthers. The police are keen about finding out the motivation for the killing of the adorable children who have proved to be great singers on YouTube.

In a video, Iliyah, the youngest of the murdered children was captured singing to her mother who had just invited her over from a room.

Treadway tends to her daughter's hair while the latter sings.

The charming little explained that she had been spending private time in order to come up with the lyrics of a song she dedicated to her.

The family was portrayed as one filled with love and interest in one another. This is mainly a reason why investigators are having a hard time wrapping their heads around the murder.

Violence against children in Nigeria

In this West African country, violence against children has the backing of societal norms that supports discipline through corporal punishment which can be really intense.

Parents who batter their kids in a 'bid' to correct them often do so relying on an excuse that it is a way of playing their duty as a progenitor.

Recently in Lagos, a police sergeant, Oludele Olosunde, reportedly beat his son, Ibukun to death having accused the latter of stealing a sum of N2000.

The tragedy which occurred on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at a location described as Rasak Okunola Avenue, Ijagemo, Ijegun, led to the arrest of the suspect who was attached to the Kirikiri Police Division, Punch News reports.

A collage of the family of the deceased.

It revealed that the deceased, 17, was buried by his father at the Apapa Cemetery after he was confirmed dead at a hospital.

Punch also reported that the deceased was expected to resume at the Olabisi Onabanjo University on Monday, January 8, 2018, having recently secured an admission.

Olusunde was arrested following a tip-off by a man living in the community where the deceased was battered by his father. The latter had reportedly tried to cover up the death.

“The boy was the first of four children. His mother was not around when it happened. I think she travelled. The father said he was looking for N2,000 and said the boy took the money, which he denied.

“That evening, when the man returned from work, he saw the boy outside and grabbed him by the hand. He took him inside the house and asked him to say where the money was. He started flogging the boy, who cried for help. The man flogged him until he went into a coma.

“After he was confirmed dead, the policeman took the son away and buried him. He wanted people to keep quiet about it. A resident, however, called the police and he was arrested,” the man told Punch in an interview.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi at a press briefing narrated how Badoo members operate. play

Acting Lagos Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.

The incident was confirmed by SP Chike Oti, a Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

The spokesperson who confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter mentioned that the deceased died after hitting his head on a septic tank.

