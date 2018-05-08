news

One Alhaji Ya’u Shuaibu Salihu, aged 57-years-old, has been sentenced to four years in prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, for human trafficking.

The suspect who hails from Farantama, Kano State, was arraigned before the court by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on a two-count charge of obtaining nine underage victims to traffic them to Sudan for possible exploitation.

The suspect who is a farmer and trader, was apprehended by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Yobe State Command, Damaturu, in 2017 while trying to cross the Geidam/Niger border with the victims.

Salihu was later transferred to NAPTIP for proper investigation and prosecution.

13 victims rescued by NAPTIP from Abuja hotel

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up the Amazonia Guest House located at Dagri in Gwagwalada, FCT, after 13 women suspected to be victims of human trafficking were rescued on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Two suspects, including the Manager of the guest house, were arrested during the operation.

According to the reports, one Hafeez Abdulsalam who has been on NAPTIP's watch list as a suspected trafficker in the South-West and is notorious for trafficking young girls to Saudi Arabia was reportedly responsible for bringing the girls from various states to Abuja .

One of the victims identified as Rokibat, 22, from Oyo state, disclosed that her aunt in Saudi Arabia asked her mother to bring her to Saudi through Abdulsalam, promising to get her a job as a housemaid .

Another victim, Rodiya, aged 23, from Lagos state, stated that Abdulsalam who is a family friend had promised to take her to Saudi Arabia to earn a living since she was not currently employed.

Abdulsalam, however, claimed that the company he worked for, Western Royal Manpower Solution, was legal and is a registered company known to the Federal Government.