Home > Gist > Metro >

57-yr-old jailed for trafficking 9 children to Sudan

Good Riddance Man bags 4 years in jail for trafficking 9 children to Sudan

The suspect was apprehended by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Yobe State Command, Damaturu, in 2017 while trying to cross the Geidam/Niger border with the victims.

  • Published:
Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000 play

Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000

(Media India Group )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One Alhaji Ya’u Shuaibu Salihu, aged 57-years-old, has been sentenced to four years in prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, for human trafficking.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who hails from Farantama, Kano State, was arraigned before the court by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on a two-count charge of obtaining nine underage victims to traffic them to Sudan for possible exploitation.

Alhaji Ya’u Shuaibu Salihu play

The suspect, Alhaji Ya’u Shuaibu Salihu

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: 42-yr-old woman arraigned over alleged teenage girls prostitution

The suspect who is a farmer and trader, was apprehended by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Yobe State Command, Damaturu, in 2017 while trying to cross the Geidam/Niger border with the victims.

Salihu was later transferred to NAPTIP for proper investigation and prosecution.

13 victims rescued by NAPTIP from Abuja hotel

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up the Amazonia Guest House located at Dagri in Gwagwalada, FCT, after 13 women suspected to be victims of human trafficking were rescued on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Instablog9ja reports that two suspects, including the Manager of the guest house, were arrested during the operation.

ALSO READNAPTIP rescues 50 victims of human trafficking

NAPTIP rescues 13 women who are suspected human trafficking victims play

NAPTIP rescues 13 women who are suspected human trafficking victims

(instagram)

 

According to the reports, one Hafeez Abdulsalam who has been on NAPTIP's watch list as a suspected trafficker in the South-West and is notorious for trafficking young girls to Saudi Arabia was reportedly responsible for bringing the girls from various states to Abuja.

One of the victims identified as Rokibat, 22, from Oyo state, disclosed that her aunt in Saudi Arabia asked her mother to bring her to Saudi through Abdulsalam, promising to get her a job as a housemaid.

Another victim, Rodiya, aged 23, from Lagos state, stated that Abdulsalam who is a family friend had promised to take her to Saudi Arabia to earn a living since she was not currently employed.

Abdulsalam, however, claimed that the company he worked for, Western Royal Manpower Solution, was legal and is a registered company known to the Federal Government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 "007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a moviebullet
2 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
3 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come...bullet

Related Articles

Human Trafficking 13 victims rescued by NAPTIP from Abuja hotel
Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times
Silly Excuse Parents blame hardship for sale of 2-day-old baby daughter
Human Trafficking Over 160 children rescued from Lagos baby factory
Pervert Man in soup for defiling 13-yr-old girl
Humanity Is Lost Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's private part
Tales Of Woe Kenyan woman returns with tale of rape, jail time in Saudi Arabia
Illicit Drugs 509 parcels of Cannabis seized in Benue
Madness Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice
Science Students Heartbreak NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine

Metro

A leopard (Illustration)
In Uganda Leopard attacks, kills 3-yr-old in Safari park
Peter Nielsen Schau's Murder Trial  For Late Singer, Alizee
Alizee Court hearing for singer's Danish husband adjourned until June 28
Alizee's mother crying during a rally held for her late daughter today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Alizee Singer's dad complains of VIP treatment for daughter's killer
Meet the Pablos Nigerian drug dealer and girlfriend nabbed in Namibia