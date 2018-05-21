Home > Gist > Metro >

Muslim killed by Hindus after slaughtering a cow in India

The police in India have arrested four persons in connection with a vigilante murder of a Muslim who reportedly slaughtered a cow.

  • Published:
A man was reportedly killed by a mob for eating beef. play

(India)
A mob made up of mainly Hindus, has reportedly killed a man, Siraj Khan, for slaughtering a cow in what AFP referred to as a vigilante murder.

The deceased, a 45-year-old tailor, was attacked on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Central India, according to reports.

play Muslim killed by Hindus after slaughtering a cow in India (Daily Mail UK)

 

He was allegedly attacked alongside buddy, Shakeel Maqbool, who is dealing with a critical health condition at a hospital.

“We have arrested four people, and they have been sent to judicial custody. We are investigating what prompted the attack,” a local police chief, Shakeel Maqbool told AFP.

The incident is hardly scarce in India, where a lot of attention is given to the way cows and bulls are treated.

Why cows are important to Hindus

Hinduism is a religion widely practised by a large percentage of the population of India. It is one that does not promote the consumption of beef.

In India, sacred cows are allowed to freely roam busy roads but the general concern is not particularly reserved for the ruminants.

Cows are worshipped and are considered sacred in India. play

(BBC)

The doctrine of Ahimsa which emphasizes on respect for all living things and avoidance of violence towards others, is considered a driving factor for the Hindus.

Animals such as monkey, elephant are also considered to the group who are mainly vegetarians.

