Mob justice for man who beat wife to death

Killer! Mob justice for man who beat wife to death

A picture shows an unidentified man suffering mob justice in a town in Bayelsa state. Reports alleged that he murdered wife.

A man who reportedly killed his wife is seen taking cover from a reproachful mob. play

A man who reportedly killed his wife is seen taking cover from a reproachful mob.

In Amarata, Bayelsa State, a man has fallen into the hands of a merciless mob for allegedly beating his wife to death.

A picture circulating online media showed the woman beater clogged in a crowd of people. He appeared to have suffered violence from the group based on the posture he maintained in the image.

No further details have been made available concerning the incident fast becoming a center theme in Nigerian marriages.

Societal complex have placed women at the receiving end of widespread violence from their partners.

To fight this, the women have resorted to violent means in defiance of the situation but the reaction has often put them against the law.

Senate member boldly supports wife beating

Twinamasiko Onesimus, an Ugandan parliament member has openly supported the beating of women by their husbands.

Twitter users have condemned an Ugandan parliament member for encouraging violence against women. play

Twitter users have condemned an Ugandan parliament member for encouraging violence against women.

The MP who is from the Bugangaizi East constituency made his position known during an interview with NTV News. He submitted that a bit of violence is needed to cultivate a habit of discipline among female partners.

ALSO READ: Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

A video containing his view was shared by a Twitter user, Patu, in a post published on Monday, March 12, 2018.

"As a man, you need to discipline your wife,"

"You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her somehow to really streamline her," says Onesimus whose comments received several bashing online.

 

Reactions received in response to his statement saw a number of people condemn his opinion.

