Mob justice for man who beat wife to death

In Amarata, Bayelsa State, a man has fallen into the hands of a merciless mob for allegedly beating his wife to death .

A picture circulating online media showed the woman beater clogged in a crowd of people. He appeared to have suffered violence from the group based on the posture he maintained in the image.

No further details have been made available concerning the incident fast becoming a center theme in Nigerian marriages.

Societal complex have placed women at the receiving end of widespread violence from their partners.

To fight this, the women have resorted to violent means in defiance of the situation but the reaction has often put them against the law.

Senate member boldly supports wife beating

Twinamasiko Onesimus, an Ugandan parliament member has openly supported the beating of women by their husbands .

The MP who is from the Bugangaizi East constituency made his position known during an interview with NTV News. He submitted that a bit of violence is needed to cultivate a habit of discipline among female partners.

A video containing his view was shared by a Twitter user, Patu, in a post published on Monday, March 12, 2018.

"As a man, you need to discipline your wife,"

"You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her somehow to really streamline her," says Onesimus whose comments received several bashing online.

Reactions received in response to his statement saw a number of people condemn his opinion.