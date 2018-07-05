Pulse.ng logo
Man caught with human skulls thinks police has no right to arrest him

A suspected cultist who was found two human skulls claims he has used them to cure different illness.

Otu Edem Bassey is not pleased about his arrest by the police who found him with two skulls.

He claims he has a licence to practice traditional medicine handed over to him his father.

In Calabar, a man named Otu Edem Bassey who was found in possession of two human skulls thinks the police has no right to arrest him.

He claims the remains were given to him by his father who practiced traditional medicine.

A man found with two skulls says he uses them for healing people of illness.

Independent Nigeria News confirmed that Bassey was nabbed at his residence while preparing for an outing. It seemed an unjust arrest for him.

“The skulls were given to me by my late father to continue with the traditional medicines which he used to practice to cure people.

"I am a herbalist and I heal people of different sickness. I have my license to operate as a herbalist. Somebody ran in front of my house and the Police came to my house to arrest me.

"They have no right because I have been using these skulls for my jobs since my father left it for me some eight years ago,” explains Otu Edem Bassey while speaking to reporters.

The Cross River State police commissioner Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa is aware Bassey has been arrested by his men.

Man caught with human skulls thinks police has no right to arrest him play

Cross River State Police Commissioner Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa observed that the suspect was caught in the act of preparing charms.

He confirmed that the suspect who was picked up by the Anti-Cultism/kidnapping unit of the police force was preparing charms when the security personnel badged into his apartment.

Others who were with him when the police arrived reportedly escaped being captured.

