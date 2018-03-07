Man who intended suicide kills African woman instead

Policemen confirmed that the suspect surrendered himself after killing the migrant. It was part of a careful plan organized by the shooter.
According to reports, the troubled man Pirrone turned himself to the police following a shooting which occurred on a bridge in the central part of the city. The law enforcement officers reported that the suspect had intended to take his life before making a U-turn.
The motivation for this according to many reports is to ensure being apprehended by the police.
Though a racial motive has been ruled out, the Senegalese community in Florence have been made to feel bitter and have demanded justice as a result.
The Associated Press reported that a protest was staged on Monday, March 5, 2018, in light of the incident.
A Nigerian female migrant, Becky Moses, has tragically died in a mysterious fire which occurred at a refugee camp in Italy.
She reportedly lost her life at a tent city on Friday, January 26, 2018, in San Ferdinando, inspiring protests from over 100 immigrants.
La Repubblica reported that two women were badly injured from the inferno while a non-specific amount of people are receiving treatment.
During the protest, fellow migrants held out pictures of the deceased who died within few days of residing at the camp.