Home > Gist > Metro >

Man who intended suicide kills African woman instead

Depressed Soul Man who intended suicide kills African woman instead

Policemen confirmed that the suspect surrendered himself after killing the migrant. It was part of a careful plan organized by the shooter.

  • Published:
Italian police confirmed that the suspect surrendered himself after killing the Senegalese migrant. play

Italian police confirmed that the suspect surrendered himself after killing the Senegalese migrant.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Florence, Italy, a native, Roberto Pirrone, who had initially planned a suicide due to money problems has killed a Senegalese migrant, Idy Diene, 54, having had second thoughts.

According to reports, the troubled man Pirrone turned himself to the police following a shooting which occurred on a bridge in the central part of the city. The law enforcement officers reported that the suspect had intended to take his life before making a U-turn.

The motivation for this according to many reports is to ensure being apprehended by the police.

play Man who intended suicide kills African woman instead (The Times)

 

Though a racial motive has been ruled out, the Senegalese community in Florence have been made to feel bitter and have demanded justice as a result.

The Associated Press reported that a protest was staged on Monday, March 5, 2018, in light of the incident.

Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy

A Nigerian female migrant, Becky Moses, has tragically died in a mysterious fire which occurred at a refugee camp in Italy.

She reportedly lost her life at a tent city on Friday, January 26, 2018, in San Ferdinando, inspiring protests from over 100 immigrants.

ALSO READ: Rescued Libya returnee narrates how friend's girlfriend was raped to death by Libyans

La Repubblica reported that two women were badly injured from the inferno while a non-specific amount of people are receiving treatment.

During the protest, fellow migrants held out pictures of the deceased who died within few days of residing at the camp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Swift Justice Police gun down 6-man kidnap gangbullet
2 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet
3 Not In Nigeria Doctors protest too much salarybullet

Related Articles

Heartbreaking '18 Arab men raped me in one night' - Libyan returnee narrates tales of woe
Not Yet Over Nigerian man who allegedly cut teenage girl to pieces escape murder charge
Italy Shooting 2 Nigerians shot by Nazi gunman
Tales Of Woe '10 men raped me every night, forced rod into my vagina' - Libyan returnee
In Italy Priest apologises after blaming teen for her rape
Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building
Back From Hell 'My father vowed to disown me if I refused to go to Europe' - Libyan returnee
Tragedy Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy

Metro

That moment when the FIFA World Cup Trophy was lifted by President Buhari
Buhari That moment when the FIFA World Cup Trophy was lifted by Mr. President
FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja
Coca-Cola Trophy Tour FIFA World Cup lands in Abuja
Coca-Cola Trophy Tour: 5 things to look forward to at the event
Coca-Cola Trophy Tour 5 things you should look forward to at the event
Isaiah is the son of a Nigerian father. He suffered brain damage following a deprivation of air before birth.
Poor Baby! Doctors to withdraw life support for brain-damaged Isaiah Haastrup