Man who intended suicide kills African woman instead

In Florence, Italy, a native, Roberto Pirrone, who had initially planned a suicide due to money problems has killed a Senegalese migrant , Idy Diene, 54, having had second thoughts.

According to reports, the troubled man Pirrone turned himself to the police following a shooting which occurred on a bridge in the central part of the city. The law enforcement officers reported that the suspect had intended to take his life before making a U-turn.

The motivation for this according to many reports is to ensure being apprehended by the police.

Though a racial motive has been ruled out, the Senegalese community in Florence have been made to feel bitter and have demanded justice as a result.

The Associated Press reported that a protest was staged on Monday, March 5, 2018, in light of the incident.

Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy

A Nigerian female migrant, Becky Moses, has tragically died in a mysterious fire which occurred at a refugee camp in Italy.

She reportedly lost her life at a tent city on Friday, January 26, 2018, in San Ferdinando, inspiring protests from over 100 immigrants.

La Repubblica reported that two women were badly injured from the inferno while a non-specific amount of people are receiving treatment.

During the protest, fellow migrants held out pictures of the deceased who died within few days of residing at the camp.