Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws

Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws

The police are on the lookout for three men who beat up a man to death. The deceased is reportedly a known wife beater.

  • Published:
Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws

A wife beater has been killed by his in-laws for his shabby treatment of his wife.

(YouTube)
In Ondo State, a husband Adelogba Ademuyiwa, has been killed by in-laws who thought him too violent with their sister, Itunu.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2018, the victim had just attacked Itunu who needed treatment following another brutal attack in his hands.

An image depicting violence.

An image depicting violence.

(13 News Now)

 

A private source who spoke to Punch News confirmed that the killing of Ademuyiwa was in response to an assault on his wife.

“The husband was fond of beating his wife. The domestic violence against the woman became unbearable for her family members. 

"So, on Tuesday, he again beat up his wife and took her to a health centre in the town.

“He was at the health centre with his wife when some boys from the wife’s family attacked him. They beat him till he gave up the ghost,” Punch gathered in a report published two days after the incident.

ALSO READ: Mob justice for man who beat wife to death

Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws play

Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command confirmed that his men are on top of investigation.

(Sahara Reporters)

 

One of four men who beat up the deceased has been arrested by the police. Spokesperson Femi Joseph made this known in a statement.

Joseph described the event as a case of murder. Other suspects involved in the death are still on police radar.

