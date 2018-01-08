Man weds lucky woman a week after placing vacancy on Facebook

news

Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu, a man who made an announcement concerning an interest to get married to a woman who promptly responds to his broadcast has tied the knot with a lucky winner.

Amedu, who is a Relationship Manager resided in Abuja, Nigeria, made the appeal on Saturday, December 30, 2017, on Facebook where he stated his deep intent to doubters.

He soon followed up with pictures from the wedding ceremony which took most of his followers by surprise.

His beautiful bride in some of the images wore a bright smile, suggesting that the decision to get married isn't an action she is likely to regret.

"Am of age to and I am ready to say I do and am wasting no time. Send in your applications. The most qualified will be married on January 6, 2018. Application closes 12mid night, 31/12/2017.

"Am serious about this oh and don't say you did not see it on time. Goodluck," an announcement on Amedu's Facebook reads.

Is social media the new cool for marriage seekers?

A desire to get married has motivated some marriage seekers to explore the social media as one of their options when it concerns finding a life partner.

​Sylvie Sauce, a beautiful Nigerian lady explored Twitter as a last resort as she hopes to experience marriage before the end of the year 2017.

She made sure to mention some of her physical endowment before making to list all the attributes she expects from her would-be husband who must earn not less than N300,000 as salary, of dual nationality and also a good cook.