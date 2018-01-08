Home > Gist > Metro >

Man weds lucky woman a week after placing vacancy on Facebook

Facebook Love Man weds lucky woman a week after placing vacancy on social media site

A man named Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu got married to a woman he met following an advert he posted on Facebook.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu, a man who made an announcement concerning an interest to get married to a woman who promptly responds to his broadcast has tied the knot with a lucky winner.

Amedu, who is a Relationship Manager resided in Abuja, Nigeria, made the appeal on Saturday, December 30, 2017, on Facebook where he stated his deep intent to doubters.

Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu got married to a woman who responded to his marriage vacancy. play Man weds lucky woman a week after placing vacancy on Facebook (Facebook)

 

He soon followed up with pictures from the wedding ceremony which took most of his followers by surprise.

His beautiful bride in some of the images wore a bright smile, suggesting that the decision to get married isn't an action she is likely to regret.

"Am of age to and I am ready to say I do and am wasting no time. Send in your applications. The most qualified will be married on January 6, 2018. Application closes 12mid night, 31/12/2017.

"Am serious about this oh and don't say you did not see it on time. Goodluck," an announcement on Amedu's Facebook reads.

Is social media the new cool for marriage seekers?

A desire to get married has motivated some marriage seekers to explore the social media as one of their options when it concerns finding a life partner.

Sylvie Sauce, a beautiful Nigerian lady explored Twitter as a last resort as she hopes to experience marriage before the end of the year 2017.

Sylvia Sauce was quite open concerning her list of demands. play

Sylvia Sauce was quite open concerning her list of demands.

(Twitter)

 

ALSO READ: ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage takes search to Twitter

She made sure to mention some of her physical endowment before making to list all the attributes she expects from her would-be husband who must earn not less than N300,000 as salary, of dual nationality and also a good cook.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and...bullet
2 Aeroplane Konji Indian man dips hand in female passenger's underpants...bullet
3 'Ashewo' "A prostitute is no different from an athlete," Social...bullet

Related Articles

Heartbreaking Friends mourn young lady who died 9 days after childbirth
Super Stud Ugandan man weds 3 women on the same day... 2 are sisters [Video]
Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth
Morning Teaser 'After 20 years with my husband, he wants me out'
Metro Court dissolves marriage due to domestic violence
Pulse Opinion Superstitious Nigerians need to get out of jail created by their minds
Child Abuse Couple alleged to have burnt son's genital over moi-moi are to spend Xmas in jail
Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage takes search to Twitter
Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi
Bride Price Broke Igbo woman laments about her tribe's expensive wedding demands

Metro

17-year-old boy admits acid attacks on riders in London
Bizarre 17-year-old boy admits acid attacks on 2-wheeled vehicle riders in London
Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi at a press briefing narrated how Badoo members operate.
Heartless Father Policeman beats son to death for stealing N2000
Abdul is seen hugging her son's murderer.
Touching Story Woman forgives jailed youngster who murdered son, says his death was ordained
Captain M.M Hassan died when a grenade he was carrying exploded.
Painful Death Fearless Nigerian soldier killed by own grenade