Man restrained during attempt to stab himself to death

The man whose identity remains unknown made the attempt in the presence of his wife and daughter in the Waterlines area of the state.

Attempted suicide should not be a crime play

The life of a man has been saved during his attempt to commit suicide in Port Harcourt, Rivers State today, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

According to the reports, the man whose identity remains unknown made the attempt in the presence of his wife and daughter in the Waterlines area of the state.

Man restrained during attempted suicide play

Instablog9ja reports that the man had succeeded in cutting and exposing his intestines before he was restrained.

The motive behind his apparent suicide attempt was also unknown as of the time of the report.

Undergraduate rescued during attempted suicide

An undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, identified simply as Sydney Prince, was rescued after he jumped into a river in an attempt to end his life.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Daily Post reports.

Correspondents reportedly gathered that Prince who is studying Materials and Metallurgical Engineering is the leader of the campus security outfit, “Man O’War,” in the university.

Stellamaris, an eyewitness and an undergraduate of FUTO, told Daily Post that Prince jumped into the Otammiri river, which is within the school environment after making several phone calls.

She said, “While I and my friends were doing our morning exercise at the Otammiri river bank, he was at the other side of the river crying as he was making phone calls. We ignored him and kept jogging. But after about 20 minutes, he jumped into the river. That was when he started shouting and screaming for help from passers-by.

“He was struggling and gasping for breath. My friends ran to the street to solicit assistance from people and immediately I saw his head, I started encouraging him to hold on to a tree in the river. He finally lost consciousness and was already drowning when professional swimmers arrived and rescued him.”

Another source close to the victim who spoke on conditions of anonymity said that Prince was feeling frustrated by what was described as unjust treatment by the school management.

“The school management has refused to allow him graduate. He has a lot of spill-over courses. And as the leader of the Man O’war, all the allowances accrued to him in the last 12 months have been withheld. After fighting cultists in the campus, it is very annoying that the school management has been frustrating him.”

The university’s public relations officer, Chike Ezenwa, confirmed that Prince was a student of the institution but said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

