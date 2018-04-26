Man fights back Ajah policeman who threatened to kill him

A video captured a Nigerian policeman having a confrontation with an unarmed civilian.
In a video circulating online media, the pair were seen having a confrontation which saw the cop hit him with his gun while also threatening to kill him.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, according to reports.
More condemnation has met the behaviour of some Nigerian policemen whose poor conduct have meant negative press for the image of the force.
On Instagram, users have become saddened over the behaviour of the cops who live without fear of consequence.