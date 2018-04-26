Man fights back Ajah policeman who threatened to kill him

Home > Gist > Metro >

A video captured a Nigerian policeman having a confrontation with an unarmed civilian.

A man refused to be intimidated by the presence of a policeman who reportedly tried to seize his bike in Ajah, Lagos.

In a video circulating online media, the pair were seen having a confrontation which saw the cop hit him with his gun while also threatening to kill him.

 

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, according to reports.

Nigerians are ashamed of heartless policemen

More condemnation has met the behaviour of some Nigerian policemen whose poor conduct have meant negative press for the image of the force.

On Instagram, users have become saddened over the behaviour of the cops who live without fear of consequence.

