Man digs up his father's gun from Biafra

A man on Facebook unearths his father's gun that he used during the Biafran war
Dike BarukShalom Chukwudi shared photos of his father and an old rusted gun which was unearthed in their family compound.
He goes on to tell the tale of war and how his father had hidden his weapons which identified him as a Biafran soldier back in the day.
Read the touching post below:
As tales by moonlight go, this family will be having an interesting night... Complete with a full moon.