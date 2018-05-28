Home > Gist > Metro >

Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off tall building

A Malian immigrant may soon have his hope of living permanently in France fulfilled after pulling off an amazing rescue.

Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian man did something that can only be termed as magical when he rescued a 4-year-old baby from falling off a building.

A superhuman move saw the young Malian climb risky balconies until he got to the fourth one.

AFP News confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Northern Paris.

A Malian, Mamoudou Gassama climbed to the fourth balcony of a Paris building in a bid to rescue a child. The city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo called to thank him.

Gassama who is only 22 years old paid no mind to his safety when he ventured to initiate a rescue. He recognised fear after completing the task of saving the child.

"I saw all these people shouting, and cars sounding their horns. I climbed up like that and, thank God, I saved the child," he said.

"I felt afraid when I saved the child... (when) we went into the living room, I started to shake, I could hardly stand up, I had to sit down," Mamoudou Gassama who recently relocated to France told AFP.

To acknowledge his heroic deed, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo gave him a call thanking him. She assured him of the city's interest in helping him settle down comfortably in the city.

"He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago dreaming of building his life here.

"I told him that his heroic act is an example to all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be very keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France," AFP gathered in a chat with the mayor.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, was full of thanks to Mamoudou Gassama, following a rare show of heroism which has earned the goodwill of the city.

According to reports, the baby's father who left it at home has been invited for police questioning.

